Century Therapeutics to Present at the 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Host Virtual Research & Development Update

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC), an innovative biotechnology company developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology, today announced that preclinical data from the Company’s CNTY-101 program and CAR-iT platform will be presented in two posters at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, on December 11-14, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia and virtually.



The Company also announced today that it will host a virtual research & development update on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM EST to share progress on its iPSC technology platform and pipeline. Eduardo Sotomayor, M.D., director of the Cancer Institute at Tampa General Hospital, will discuss the current treatment paradigm for B-cell malignancies. For additional information on how to access the event, please visit the Events & Presentations section of Century’s website.

Details of the two poster presentations are as follows:

Abstract Number: 1729

Title: Development of Multi-Engineered iPSC-Derived CAR-NK Cells for the Treatment of B-Cell Malignancies

Session Name: 703. Cellular Immunotherapies: Basic and Translational: Poster I

Session Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Session Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Presenter: Luis Borges, Chief Scientific Officer, Century Therapeutics

Abstract Number: 2771

Title: Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Gamma Delta CAR-T Cells for Cancer Immunotherapy

Session Name: 703 Cell Therapies: Basic and Translational

Session Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Session Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Presenter: Mark Wallet, Vice President, Immuno-Oncology, Century Therapeutics

Full abstracts are currently available through the ASH conference website.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC) is harnessing the power of adult stem cells to develop curative cell therapy products for cancer that we believe will allow us to overcome the limitations of first-generation cell therapies. Our genetically engineered, iPSC-derived iNK and iT cell product candidates are designed to specifically target hematologic and solid tumor cancers. We are leveraging our expertise in cellular reprogramming, genetic engineering, and manufacturing to develop therapies with the potential to overcome many of the challenges inherent to cell therapy and provide a significant advantage over existing cell therapy technologies. We believe our commitment to developing off-the-shelf cell therapies will expand patient access and provide an unparalleled opportunity to advance the course of cancer care. For more information on Century Therapeutics please visit www.centurytx.com.

Century Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of, The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts or statements that relate to present facts or current conditions, including but not limited to, statements regarding our clinical development plans, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “forecast,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control, including, among others: our ability to successfully advance our current and future product candidates through development activities, preclinical studies, and clinical trials; our reliance on the maintenance of certain key collaborative relationships for the manufacturing and development of our product candidates; the timing, scope and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, including final regulatory approval of our product candidates; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations; the performance of third parties in connection with the development of our product candidates, including third parties conducting our future clinical trials as well as third-party suppliers and manufacturers; our ability to successfully commercialize our product candidates and develop sales and marketing capabilities, if our product candidates are approved; and our ability to maintain and successfully enforce adequate intellectual property protection. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that we may face. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.