Freeway Honda Hosts 'Cuts for Kids' Event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeway Honda (Victory Automotive Group) will host an event on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5-6, with proceeds going to the Ronald McDonald House and Sickle Cell Foundation charities. During the two-day "Cuts for Kids" event, haircuts will be $5 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Freeway Honda's goal is to provide 1,000 haircuts by close of business on Saturday.

Freeway Honda (Victory Automotive Group) strives to be more than a car company and is committed to making a difference in the community by supporting all families — especially those who need to stay close to their hospitalized child. Ronald McDonald House Charities supports this goal by providing affordable housing for families who have children in the hospital. Ronald McDonald House Charities offers its services in over 64 countries and provides more than 1.4 million overnight stays each year. Its assistance helps families save over $443 million in lodging and meal expenses.

Similarly, the Sickle Cell Foundation is devoted to helping people who are struggling with sickle cell disease. The disease, which is generally diagnosed at a young age, affects around 100,000 Americans. It occurs in about one out of every 365 Black births.

Please note that 100% of the proceeds and donations for "Cuts for Kids" will go to Ronald McDonald House and Sickle Cell Foundation. In support of this event, all of Birmingham's premier food trucks will be onsite Saturday, Nov. 6: Fat Charles BBQ, Southern Snow Shaved Ice, A Dab Of This and A Dab Of That, Lil Bougie Foodie, Lemonade Junkeez, Coco Crabs, KJ Elegant Pastries, Big Doon's BBQ, Whole Latte Drip, Terrific Treatz, and Newborn's BBQ.

Freeway Honda is also excited to celebrate the kick-off of its partnership with Lyft and its Service Department. While people work, live and play, Freeway Honda's Certified Technicians will take care of their vehicle (any make and any model). Customers can simply drop vehicles at Freeway Honda and take a free Lyft — on the dealership — to their next destination. When their vehicle is finished, the customer can then take a complimentary Lyft back to the dealership.

For questions or additional information, please reach out to General Manager Marion Cain at 205-668-5416 or marion.cain@freewayhondaal.com .

As always, Freeway Honda is committed to providing the safest event possible for the community. This means the dealership will be implementing all CDC guidelines and will also be providing hand sanitizer and masks, as well as gloves, for everyone who attends. Freeway Honda of Birmingham can't wait to see everyone there.

