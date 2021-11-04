Novan Announces Fireside Chat Hosted by Jonathan Aschoff, Ph.D. of ROTH Capital Partners

– Company highlights rationale of strategic pathway towards potential commercialization in collaboration with commercial solutions provider, Syneos Health –



– Discusses recent progress and expected next steps toward NDA submission, on track and targeting Q3 2022 –

– Video webcast of in-person fireside chat now available –

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. (“the Company” or “Novan”) (Nasdaq: NOVN), today announced that Paula Brown Stafford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novan, recently participated in a fireside chat hosted by Jonathan Aschoff, Ph.D., Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst at ROTH Capital Partners.

As part of the fireside chat, Mrs. Stafford discussed the progress of Novan’s priority development pipeline including its recently completed B-SIMPLE4 study of SB206 for the treatment of molluscum and preparation for commercial launch of SB206, if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Additionally, Mrs. Stafford outlines how the Company is currently executing on its plan to submit three potential New Drug Application (NDA) filings in three years, with the first submission targeted for Q3 2022 for lead program SB206 in molluscum contagiosum.

A video webcast of the fireside chat is accessible on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company’s website (novan.com) and will be available for 90 days.

About Novan

Novan, Inc. is a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company focused on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. We leverage our core synergies of science, capital, resources and patient needs to create value by bringing new nitric oxide-based medicines to market. Our goal is to create the world’s leader in nitric oxide-based science, technology, and clinical translation in support of delivering safe and efficacious therapies using our proprietary nitric oxide-based technology platform, NITRICIL™ to generate macromolecular New Chemical Entities (NCEs) to treat multiple indications.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “target,” “anticipate,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” and similar expressions, and are based on the Company’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the potential therapeutic value of the Company’s NITRICIL™ platform technology, the Company’s pharmaceutical development of nitric oxide-releasing product candidates, including SB206, and the potential timing of FDA submission(s). Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations, including, but not limited to, risks related to the regulatory approval process, which is lengthy, time-consuming and inherently unpredictable, including the risk that the FDA will not agree with the Company’s approach to a potential NDA submission, that the Company’s product candidates may not be approved or that additional studies may be required for approval or other delays may occur, that the Company may not have sufficient quantities of drug substance and/or drug product to support regulatory submissions and that the Company may not obtain funding sufficient to complete the regulatory or development process; the Company’s limited experience as a company in obtaining regulatory approvals and commercializing pharmaceutical products; changes in the size and nature of the market for the Company’s product candidates, including potential competition; any operational or other disruptions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to obtain additional funding or enter into strategic or other business relationships necessary or useful for the further development or commercialization of the Company’s product candidates; risks related to the manufacture of raw materials, including the Company’s active pharmaceutical ingredient and drug product components utilized in clinical trial materials, such as supply chain disruptions or delays, failure to transfer technology and processes to third parties effectively or failure of those third parties (or the Company in connection with the upfit of the Company’s new facility) to obtain approval of and maintain compliance with the FDA or comparable regulatory authorities; the Company’s reliance on arrangements with third parties to support its operations and its development and commercialization efforts and the risk that such parties will not successfully carry out their contractual duties or meet expected deadlines; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-K for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Novan disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as may be required by law.

