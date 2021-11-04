Ye Jane Li Joins PDF Solutions Board of Directors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor ecosystem, today announced that Ye Jane Li has joined the Company’s Board of Directors as an independent director effective November 3, 2021.



“We are delighted to welcome Ms. Li as a new independent director for PDF Solutions,” said Joe Bronson, Lead Independent Director of the Board of Directors of PDF Solutions. He continued, “Given her international experience with global companies headquartered in the United States, Japan, and China, and successful track record in general management, strategy development, M&A, and marketing and sales leadership, I am confident that PDF Solutions will greatly benefit from her meaningful insight.”

“It is a pleasure to join a company that is a leading innovator of big data analytics and machine learning for semiconductor design, manufacturing and testing operations,” said Ms. Li about joining the Board. “PDF Solutions is in a great position to address some key bottlenecks for the industry with its cloud and AI platform and it’s a great honor for me join the PDF board and be part of future growth of the company.”

Ms. Li has over 20 years of experience in the high-tech industry, with expertise in growing numerous businesses and managing large P&Ls across Fortune 500 companies. Ms. Li currently serves as a Strategic Advisor for Diversis Capital, where she provides strategic guidance and advisory on M&As and turnarounds of mid-market technology companies especially in SaaS, Cloud and IoT. She also serves on the boards of directors at several public and private companies, including CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS), Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), and ServicePower. Before joining Diversis Capital, Ms. Li was a COO of Huawei Enterprise USA Inc., and was the General Manager for Huawei Symantec USA, Inc. and Fujitsu Compound Semiconductor Inc. Prior to that, she served in multiple executive positions at Corning Inc, NeoPhotonics, and Novalux.

Ms. Li holds a Bachelor's Degree and a Master of Science in telecommunications and electronics engineering from Zhejiang University and a Master of Arts in communications and marketing from Ohio University.

