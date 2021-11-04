Human Interest Appoints New Independent Board Members as it Prepares for IPO

Fintech Adds Domo and Carta Executives Amid Rapid Growth in Underserved Market Segments



SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast-growing SMB 401(k) provider Human Interest today announced it has appointed two new board members: Jane Alexander, Chief Marketing Officer of Carta, and Bruce Felt, Chief Financial Officer of Domo, who also will serve as chairman of the board’s Audit and Risk committee.

The additions come as the company continues to see significant growth, including in areas that have not traditionally offered retirement benefits. For example, the company has seen 10x growth year-over-year among customers in the retail sector and 3x growth of newly enrolled hourly workers. In addition, Human Interest has recently seen 4.5x customer growth in the restaurant sector . To support this growth, it has more than tripled its team over the last 12 months to 500 employees and will add another 300 employees nationwide by the end of 2022.

“Our expansion underscores the enormous demand for modern retirement plans. Employers of all sizes and in all industries now recognize how much of a key role they play in helping their employees save for retirement. We’re making it possible for them to do so by removing all the traditional barriers to employer-sponsored plans,” said Jeff Schneble, CEO of Human Interest. “To continue our success, we must also build a board that supports that mission and our preparations for life as a public company. The addition of Jane and Bruce does just that.”

Felt has been CFO of Domo, a publicly-traded, cloud-based, modern business intelligence platform, since 2014. He has more than 25 years of experience in the financial operations and management of technology companies and an extensive track record of public and private company board service, including fintech and asset management businesses. He previously served as CFO of SuccessFactors, where he guided the company through a public offering, six acquisitions, and the $3.4 billion sale of the business to SAP.

Alexander has been with Carta, a software platform for founders, investors, and employees to manage equity and ownership, since 2019. Previously she held positions at venture capital firm Accel and software company RelateIQ, which was acquired by Salesforce. There she launched the firm’s European office in Dublin and was responsible for all SalesforceIQ revenue in EMEA from first customer to millions in ARR.

“Bruce has deep experience as a public company CFO and public company Audit Chair and will be directly participating in our IPO preparation process,” said Schneble. “Jane’s experience leading marketing for a fast-growing fintech with a similar mission – to help more individuals access a path to financial independence – will be invaluable as we scale.”

Human Interest was recently recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Startup Employers , by the San Francisco Business Times as one of the Best Places to Work in the Bay Area, by CB Insights as one of the 2021 Fintech 250 , and as a 2021 Top Company by Y Combinator .

About Human Interest

Human Interest is an affordable, full-service 401(k) provider that makes it easy for small and medium-sized businesses to help their employees save for retirement. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Human Interest helps employees in all lines of work access retirement benefits and a path to financial independence. For more information please visit humaninterest.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Investment Advisory services are offered by Human Interest Advisors, a subsidiary of Human Interest Inc. Human Interest Advisors is a registered investment advisor with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). SEC registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Investing involves risk. Past performance is not a guarantee or indicative of future returns. The value of your investment will fluctuate, and investors may earn or lose money. Additional information can be found in the company’s Form ADV Part 2A .

