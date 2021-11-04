Udemy Named One of the Best-Led Companies in America

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading destination for learning and teaching online, today announced that it has been named to the inaugural Inc. Best-Led Companies list – a select, data-driven list of the very strongest 250 U.S. firms with revenue of $50 million to $2 billion. The 250 companies on the list are highlighted for being agile enough to maneuver but also big enough to have a broad impact.

"I’m incredibly proud of the Udemy team and our extraordinary leaders across the organization," said Gregg Coccari, CEO of Udemy. "Being recognized by Inc. is a testament to Udemy’s commitment to creating new possibilities and learning opportunities for people and organizations everywhere, by connecting them to the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in a changing world."

This novel list is the first Inc. recognition to honor both public and private organizations. Inc. analyzed companies via a 12-point measurement algorithm generated with input from partners at Pitchbook and Shango Labs that identified the very best companies according to their leadership teams’ superlative accomplishments in four key areas: performance and value creation; market penetration and customer engagement; talent; and leadership team.

“This inaugural list of companies represents the remarkable mid-sized companies, both public and private, often founder-led, that are at the vanguard of reinventing American business,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Magazine. “With their leadership, all business will benefit from an exciting, competitive future full of possibilities.”

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/best-led-companies/2021 .

