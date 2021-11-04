Calyx Announces Point / PCV Murcor Integration

DALLAS, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calyx®, a leading provider of comprehensive mortgage software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage bankers, wholesale and correspondent lenders and brokers, announced today that PCV Murcor™, a leading nationwide real estate valuations management company, is now integrated with Calyx Point®.

For more than 40 years, PCV Murcor has provided a full range of valuation products nationwide on all types of properties for loan origination, loss mitigation, REO, PMI Removal, portfolio valuation and litigation. With the integration, Point users can seamlessly order and manage, appraisals, as well as receive status notifications and documents associated with the appraisal all within their LOS.

Cindy Nasser, Chief Operating Officer of PCV Murcor said: “We are constantly aiming to make the overall appraisal process as efficient as possible for originators. This integration with Calyx Point simplifies the appraisal process by making it more efficient and faster for originators. We look forward to providing Point clients with the highest level of customer service and an enhanced appraisal process.”

“Our integrations allow us to provide our clients with technology that simplifies and streamlines their origination process,” said Michele Parson, Senior Marketing Manager at Calyx. “We are proud to partner with PCV Murcor, an appraisal management company known for superior and high-quality service it delivers its customers.”

For more information on Point, visit: https://www.calyxsoftware.com/products/point

About PCV Murcor

PCV Murcor™ is a nationwide real estate valuations management company with 40 years of experience managing valuation needs for mortgage lending, financial institutions, estate and litigation, real estate investors, and mortgage servicers. Visit pcvmurcor.com to learn more.

About Calyx

Calyx® is an established provider of compliant mortgage software solutions used by banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, and brokerages nationwide. The company’s easy-to-use technology, including its online borrower interview, loan origination systems, and secure electronic signature software, is designed to streamline, integrate and optimize all phases of the loan process for customers of various sizes, workflows, channels and complexities. Combined with its extensive network of integrated partners, Calyx products deliver a true digital mortgage solution that maximizes profitability and enhances the customer experience. For more information, call (800) 362-2599 or visit www.calyxsoftware.com.

