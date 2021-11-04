Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST) Executes Phase I Acquisition of RxCompoundStore.com, LLC. and Peaks Curative, LLC.

DORAL, FL, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTC: ETST) (“ETST” or the “Company”), an innovative biotech company focused in nutraceutical and pharmaceutical fields, and medical devices, today announces execution of Phase I acquisition of RxCompoundstore.com, LLC. (“RxCS”) and Peaks Curative, LLC. (“PC”) as part of the Company ’ s new direction and announced dual phase transaction .



As of November 3, 2021 RxCS and PC have become a wholly owned subsidiaries under ETST. The transaction includes RxCS’ current operating facility, pharmacist Dr. Eduardo Hernandez, a pharmacist technician, and its owner who purchased RxCS with his two partners during the year 2020. Since the purchase, the partners have been rebranding and expanding RxCS. The owner, Mario Tabraue will be President of both RxCS and PC, and a member of the Company’s board of directors. The marquee expansion of RxCS is PC, slated to launch its website mid-November and its product line during the month of December 2021. PC follows the same marketing structure as successful Hims Health and Blue Chew, offering Tadalafil in both gummy and tablet forms with plans to soon offer additional compounded prescription products as well as over the counter products.

Now acquired the Company is currently communicating with key individuals to assist on further expansion of RxCS books/accounts and transition to a larger location to build out a sterile clean room to compound injectables. This expansion will greatly increase compound formulas leading to greater revenue. The Company is also in talks with major celebrities and influencers to endorse and assist in PC’s branding exposure to maximize subscription orders once launched.

Phase II’s acquisition of JCR, owned by Mario Tabraue’s former partners in RxCS is slated to execute during the year 2022 once the Company has fully positioned and expanded Phase I acquisitions. At that time, its owners will be joining the board of directors and the founder as ETST’s COO. Once both phases have been complete, the Company will effect a name and stock ticker symbol change to reflect the change in business focus and more accurately represent the collective businesses of the combined companies.

About Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST)

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (“ETST”) has changed its immediate focus from researching and developing innovative hemp extracts and making them accessible worldwide; with plans to be a supplier of high quality hemp oil enriched with high-grade CBD. Its primary goal had been to advance different high quality hemp extracts with a broad profile of cannabinoids and additional natural molecules found in industrial hemp and to identify their distinct properties. Initially our missions were to educate the public on the many and varied nutritional and health benefits of CBD-rich hemp oil, to optimize purity in formulation, and to find new product delivery systems. With the decline in CBD sales due to the number of factors described in the Registrant’s periodic report filed with the SEC on Form 10-K for the period ending March 31, 2021, we determined that the most efficient means to increase shareholder value would be the acquisition of a complimentary business that would bring revenues sufficient to support its own operations but that would allow the business to expand and for the Company to rebuild its CBD business.

To learn more, please visit: www.EarthScienceTech.com

About RxCompoundStore.com, LLC.

RxCompoundStore.com, LLC, is a compounding pharmacy that has historically focused on men’s health, specifically medical products directed at ED such as Tadalfil, and Sildenafil Citrate (the generic names for Cialis and Viagra, respectively) and longevity. RxCS is currently not a “sterile compounding pharmacy” however it is in the process of securing the necessary licensing to provide sterile products for injection.

To learn more please visit: www.RxCompoundStore.com

About Peaks Curative, LLC.

Peaks Curative, LLC., is the telemedicine referral site facilitating asynchronous consultations for branded compound medications prepared at RxCS. PC is currently in its final stages on completing its website and marketing campaign to launch within November/December of 2021.

