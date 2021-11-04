Autolus Therapeutics to Present New Data at the 63rd ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition

- Demonstrates progress on the Company’s commercial manufacturing process and builds on positive obe-cel clinical data presented at EHA



Conference Call and Webcast to be held Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 8:00 am ET / 1:00 pm GMT

LONDON, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced an oral presentation related to the industrialization of its manufacturing process and poster presentations related to its obe-cel (AUTO1) and AUTO1/22 programs, the company’s CAR T cell product candidates being investigated in adult Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) (the FELIX study) and Pediatric ALL (the CARPALL study), respectively, at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, being held between December 11-14, 2021. The data to be presented will demonstrate progress on the Company’s proprietary Miltenyi Prodigy-Based commercial manufacturing process, as well as expand on the positive obe-cel data presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Virtual Congress in June 2021.

Oral Presentation Title: Industrialization of an Academic Miltenyi Prodigy-Based CAR T process

Session Name: 711. Cell Collection and Processing: Advances in Mobilization, Collection, Manipulation and Engineering of HSCs and T Cells

Abstract: #477

Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Session Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM ET; Presentation Time: 12:30 PM ET

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall A1

Presenter: Dr. Claire Roddie MD, PhD, FRCPath, Consultant Haematologist and Honorary Senior Lecturer, Cancer Institute, University College London (UCL)

Poster Presentation Title: Safety and Efficacy of AUTO1, a Fast-Off Rate CD19 CAR in Relapsed/Refractory B-Cell Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (B-NHL) and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia (CLL)

Session Title: 704. Cellular Immunotherapies: Clinical: Poster III

Abstract: #3823

Date: Monday, December 13, 2021

Presentation Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM ET

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5

Presenter: Dr. Clare Roddie, MD, PhD, FRCPath, Consultant Haematologist and Honorary Senior Lecturer, Cancer Institute, University College London (UCL)

Poster Presentation Title: A high sensitivity aCD22 CAR combined with aCD19 CAR to generate dual targeting CAR T cells for the treatment of r/r B-ALL

Session Title: 703. Cellular Immunotherapies: Basic and Translational: Poster I

Abstract: #1710

Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Presentation Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM ET

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5

Presenter: Dr. Sara Ghorashian, MD, PhD, Hon clinical senior lecturer, UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health

Investor call details

Management will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 8:00 am ET/1:00 pm GMT to discuss the ASH data. To listen to the webcast and view the accompanying slide presentation, please go to the events section of Autolus’ website.

The call may also be accessed by dialing (866) 679-5407 for U.S. and Canada callers or (409) 217-8320 for international callers. Please reference conference ID 31044873. After the conference call, a replay will be available for one week. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 for U.S. and Canada callers or (404) 537-3406 for international callers. Please reference conference ID 31044873.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the Company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.autolus.com.

About obe-cel (AUTO1)

Obe-cel is a CD19 CAR T cell investigational therapy designed to overcome the limitations in clinical activity and safety compared to current CD19 CAR T cell therapies. Designed to have a fast target binding off-rate to minimize excessive activation of the programmed T cells, obe-cel may reduce toxicity and be less prone to T cell exhaustion, which could enhance persistence and improve the ability of the programmed T cells to engage in serial killing of target cancer cells. In collaboration with Autolus’ academic partner, UCL, obe-cel is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adult ALL and B-NHL. Autolus has also progressed obe-cel to the FELIX trial, a potential pivotal trial.

