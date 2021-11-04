Vincerx Pharma Announces Presentations at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: VINC), a biopharmaceutical company aspiring to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics, today announced that two abstracts related to the Company’s selective PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor, VIP152, program have been accepted for presentation at the upcoming 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, to be held December 11-14, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. The following abstracts were published today and are now available on the ASH website at www.hematology.org.



VIP152, a selective CDK9 inhibitor, induces complete regression of high-grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBL) models and depletion of short-lived oncogenic driver transcripts, MYC and MCL1, with a once weekly schedule. (Abstract #1192)

Session Name: Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Lymphoid Neoplasms Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021 Time: Poster viewing 9:00am-7:30pm; presenters available 5:30-7:30pm ET Location: Hall B5 VIP152 Is a Novel CDK9 Inhibitor with Efficacy in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (Abstract #270) Session Name: Chemical Biology and Experimental Therapeutics Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021 Time: Oral Presentation at 3:15 ET Location: Georgia World Congress Center, C108-C109

