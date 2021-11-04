Global Decorative Laminates Market (2020 to 2030) - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Decorative Laminates Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The latest study collated by the publisher analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global decorative laminates market to gauge its growth potential. The study presents detailed information about important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating a landscape for the growth of the global decorative laminates market. The study also identifies growth avenues for stakeholders. The report provides insightful information about how the global decorative laminates market is likely to expand during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.



The report offers intricate dynamics about different aspects of the global decorative laminates market that aid companies operating in the market in making strategic decisions. The publisher's study also elaborates on significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the building & construction industry with respect to the global decorative laminates market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment to highlight growth prospects of the global decorative laminates market and estimates statistics related to growth of the market in terms of volume (million square meters) and value (US$ Mn).



This study covers a detailed segmentation of the global decorative laminates market, along with key information and a competition landscape. The report mentions company profiles of key players operating in the global decorative laminates market, wherein various developments and expansions, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.



Key Questions Answered

The report provides detailed information about the global decorative laminates market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that are playing a key role in accelerating the growth of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently operating in the market, and are looking for innovative methods to create a unique benchmark in the global decorative laminates market that would help them design successful strategies and make target-driven decisions.

Which product segment of the global decorative laminates market would emerge as a leading revenue generator during the forecast period?

What would be the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global decorative laminates market between 2020 and 2030?

What are winning imperatives of frontrunners in the global decorative laminates market?

Which application segment is expected to generate maximum revenue in the global market for decorative laminates during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Decorative Laminates Market

3.1. Market Value, Indicative (US$ Mn)

3.2. Top Three Trends



4. Market Overview

4.1. Product Overview

4.2. Key Market Developments

4.3. Market Indicators



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

5.1.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.2. Restraints

5.1.1.3. Opportunities

5.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.4. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.5. Degree of Competition

5.3. Value Chain Analysis

5.4. List of Potential Customers



6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



7. Global Decorative Laminates Market Volume (Million Square Meters) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, by Product

7.1. Key Findings and Introduction

7.2. Global Decorative Laminates Market Volume (Million Square Meters) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Product, 2019-2030

7.3. Global Decorative Laminates Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product



8. Global Decorative Laminates Market Volume (Million Square Meters) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, by Application

8.1. Key Findings and Introduction

8.2. Global Decorative Laminates Market Volume (Million Square Meters) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2019-2030

8.3. Global Decorative Laminates Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application



9. Global Decorative Laminates Market Volume (Million Square Meters) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, by End-use

9.1. Key Findings and Introduction

9.2. Global Decorative Laminates Market Volume (Million Square Meters) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-use, 2019-2030

9.3. Global Decorative Laminates Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-use



10. Global Decorative Laminates Market Analysis, by Region

10.1. Global Regulatory Scenario

10.2. Global Decorative Laminates Market Volume (Million Square Meters) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region

10.2.1. North America

10.2.2. Europe

10.2.3. Asia Pacific

10.2.4. Latin America

10.2.5. Middle East & Africa

10.3. Global Decorative Laminates Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

11. North America Decorative Laminates Market Overview

11.1. North America Decorative Laminates Market Volume (Million Square Meters) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Product, 2019-2030

11.2. North America Decorative Laminates Market Volume (Million Square Meters) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2019-2030

11.3. North America Decorative Laminates Market Volume (Million Square Meters) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-use, 2019-2030

11.4. North America Decorative Laminates Market Volume (Million Square Meters) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country

11.5. North America Decorative Laminates Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product

11.6. North America Decorative Laminates Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

12. Europe Decorative Laminates Market Overview

12.1. Europe Decorative Laminates Market Volume (Million Square Meters) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Product, 2019-2030

12.2. Europe Decorative Laminates Market Volume (Million Square Meters) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2019-2030

12.3. Europe Decorative Laminates Market Volume (Million Square Meters) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-use, 2019-2030

12.4. Europe Decorative Laminates Market Volume (Million Square Meters) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country and Sub-region

12.5. Europe Decorative Laminates Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product

12.6. Europe Decorative Laminates Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

12.7. Europe Decorative Laminates Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-use

13. Asia Pacific Decorative Laminates Market Overview

13.1. Asia Pacific Decorative Laminates Market Volume (Million Square Meters) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Product, 2019-2030

13.2. Asia Pacific Decorative Laminates Market Volume (Million Square Meters) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2019-2030

13.3. Asia Pacific Decorative Laminates Market Volume (Million Square Meters) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-use , 2019-2030

13.4. Asia Pacific Decorative Laminates Market Volume (Million Square Meters) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country and Sub-region

13.5. Asia Pacific Decorative Laminates Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product

13.6. Asia Pacific Decorative Laminates Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

13.7. Asia Pacific Decorative Laminates Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-use

14. Latin America Decorative Laminates Market Overview

14.1. Latin America Decorative Laminates Market Volume (Million Square Meters) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Product, 2019-2030

14.2. Latin America Decorative Laminates Market Volume (Million Square Meters) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2019-2030

14.3. Latin America Decorative Laminates Market Volume (Million Square Meters) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-use, 2019-2030

14.4. Latin America Decorative Laminates Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product

14.5. Latin America Decorative Laminates Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

14.6. Latin America Decorative Laminates Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-use

14.7. Latin America Decorative Laminates Market Volume (Million Square Meters) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country and Sub-region

15. Middle East & Africa Decorative Laminates Market Overview

15.1. Middle East & Africa Decorative Laminates Market Volume (Million Square Meters) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Product, 2019-2030

15.2. Middle East & Africa Decorative Laminates Market Volume (Million Square Meters) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2019-2030

15.3. Middle East & Africa Decorative Laminates Market Volume (Million Square Meters) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-use, 2019-2030

15.4. Middle East & Africa Decorative Laminates Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product

15.5. Middle East & Africa Decorative Laminates Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

15.6. Middle East & Africa Decorative Laminates Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-use

15.7. Middle East & Africa Decorative Laminates Market Volume (Million Square Meters) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country and Sub-region

16. Competition Landscape

16.1. Global Decorative Laminates Market Share Analysis, by Company (2019)

16.2. Competition Matrix

16.3. Company Profiles

16.3.1. Fletcher Building Limited

16.3.1.1. Company Description

16.3.1.2. Business Overview

16.3.1.3. Financial Details

16.3.1.4. Business Strategy

16.3.1.5. Product Portfolio

16.3.2. Aica Kogyo Co., Ltd

16.3.2.1. Company Description

16.3.2.2. Business Overview

16.3.2.3. Business Strategy

16.3.2.4. Financial Details

16.3.2.5. Product Portfolio

16.3.3. OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

16.3.3.1. Company Description

16.3.3.2. Business Overview

16.3.3.3. Business Strategy

16.3.3.4. Product Portfolio

16.3.4. Greenlam Industries Ltd.

16.3.4.1. Company Description

16.3.4.2. Business Overview

16.3.4.3. Business Strategy

16.3.4.4. Product Portfolio

16.3.5. Abet Laminati S.p.A.

16.3.5.1. Company Description

16.3.5.2. Business Overview

16.3.5.3. Business Strategy

16.3.5.4. Financial Details

16.3.5.5. Product Portfolio

16.3.6. Archidply Industries Limited.

16.3.6.1. Company Description

16.3.6.2. Business Overview

16.3.6.3. Business Strategy

16.3.6.4. Financial Details

16.3.6.5. Product Portfolio

16.3.7. FunderMax

16.3.7.1. Company Description

16.3.7.2. Business Overview

16.3.7.3. Product Portfolio

16.3.7.4. Financial Details

16.3.7.5. Strategic Overview

16.3.8. Panolam Industries International, Inc.

16.3.8.1. Company Description

16.3.8.2. Business Overview

16.3.8.3. Product Portfolio

16.3.8.4. Strategic Overview

16.3.9. Stylam Industries Ltd

16.3.9.1. Company Description

16.3.9.2. Business Overview

16.3.9.3. Product Portfolio

16.3.9.4. Strategic Overview

16.3.10. Wilsonart LLC.

16.3.10.1. Company Description

16.3.10.2. Business Overview

16.3.10.3. Product Portfolio

16.3.10.4. Strategic Overview



17. Primary Research: Key Insights

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kehzsh