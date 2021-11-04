LimeLight Marketing named 2021 Kansas Woman-Owned Business Professional Service Firm of the Year

PITTSBURG, Kan., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LimeLight Marketing, a digital marketing company that specializes in branding, websites, digital advertising, SEO and social media marketing, has been named 2021 Kansas Woman-Owned Business Professional Service Firm of the Year by the Kansas Department of Commerce, Office of Minority & Women Business Development. The organization spotlights outstanding achievements of women-owned businesses across various industries.



“I’m so proud to represent women-owned businesses among this prestigious group of entrepreneurs in the state of Kansas,” said LimeLight Owner and President Brandee Johnson. “This honor helps to elevate the impact of LimeLight’s work and highlights our mission to relentlessly pursue our passion to be the best at what we do.”

Brandee started LimeLight in 2015, focusing on digital marketing. Today, the team has grown to more than 20 — including in-office and remote experts in development, paid media, SEO, UX, UI, branding, and more — specializing in ecommerce for clientele across the country.

As a native Kansan, Brandee has valued growing her business from Pittsburg, helping clients and employees in the area, while also giving back to the local community through various charities and local organizations.

“Building and growing a women-owned business within a small community in Kansas shines light on a truth: when we embrace the idea that we can pursue big things in life and we have passion and audacity, we can create uncommon outcomes,” she said. “It’s so important that when young girls and women look at the leaders in our community, they see versions of themselves and have confidence to chase their biggest dreams.”

LimeLight was recognized at the Minority Enterprise Development Award Luncheon on October 20, 2021, in Topeka, Kansas.

Clients of LimeLight include KEY Apparel, Russell Cellular, Backyard Discovery, Creative Candles, Progressive Products, and Architecture Woodworking Institute among others.

About LimeLight

Specializing in ecommerce and providing the full range of digital marketing services, LimeLight offers everything from website development and design to paid media strategies, branding, social, SEO, and more. The company is ranked as one of the top 10 Kansas City digital marketing firms and inbound marketing agencies. For more information, visit www.limelightmarketing.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/993d1f9c-7af7-427f-89a2-f2c99a40f16a