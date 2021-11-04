KuCoin Labs Invest in Huobi-Backed SocialFi Platform to Expand Into Metaverse & NFT Space

KUALA Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the strategic investment of Huobi Ventures and 20 other prominent crypto VCs, Torum SocialFi platform is excited to announce that the project has secured a strategic investment from KuCoin Labs, the $50M incubator and research arm of KuCoin.

The Torum KuCoin Ecosystem

Torum is a SocialFi Metaverse ecosystem that is specially designed to connect cryptocurrency users and projects. The Web 3.0 ecosystem is built with a social media platform with over 120,000 users at its core, integrated with an interactive yield farming platform, an NFT marketplace, and lastly the world's first PFP Metaverse identity - Torum Avatar NFT.

Everything started when Torum announced the ambition to expand into the Metaverse and NFT on 27th September 2021. The SocialFi Metaverse concept has caught the eye of KuCoin Labs, which led to intensive meetings and follow-up calls between the two parties and lastly the strategic investment on Torum.

Lou, Head of KuCoin Labs stated:

"The beauty of Metaverse lies in its diversity. Social, Avatars, NFT collections, GameFi - Metaverse is going to change the world as we see it. This is merely the tip of the iceberg, and we look forward to supporting Torum's vision to build a SocialFi Metaverse for the crypto users.''

Ecosystem Expansion

As part of this strategic investment, Torum will be building an immersive and interactive SocialFi Metaverse ecosystem, where cryptocurrency users around the world can access Social, Decentralized Finance, NFT and Metaverse all in one place.

Yi Feng Go, CEO, and founder of Torum stated:

"This round is a major step towards the upcoming Metaverse revolution. It doesn't matter if you are a Bitcoin maximalist, DeFi player, altcoin trader or NFT artist. This SocialFi Metaverse is our promise of creating an open, safe and interconnected world for everyone."

The partnership with KuCoin Labs will empower Torum with the connection to exclusive partners and access to premium services (blockchain technical support, legal advice, etc) that are within the reach of the KuCoin ecosystem to focus on the development of the SocialFi Metaverse.

About KuCoin Labs

Initially founded as the KuCoin Investment and Incubation Program in May 2018, KuCoin Labs is the investment and research force of the KuCoin ecosystem. With a team of research and market experts, KuCoin Labs diversifies and intensifies investments into early-stage projects, ecosystems, and communities, empowering BUIDLers to achieve sustainable growth and success in the decentralized world.

About Torum

Torum is the world's largest SocialFi Metaverse ecosystem that is specially designed for cryptocurrency users and projects. The Web3.0 ecosystem is built on a social media platform, coupled with a yield farming platform for DeFi players, an NFT marketplace for crypto artists and Avatar NFT for Metaverse enthusiasts.

