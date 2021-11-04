Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026

New York, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960784/?utm_source=GNW
Use of manual storage methods involve use multiple types of sample containers that are stacked haphazardly in several freezers, which also need to be shared with other users. Conventional freezers generally take up a large amount of highly valuable lab space, and also present issues in ensuring sample quality. Crowded samples can create blockages for air flow in the freezers, which can lead to degradation of the samples due to temperature gradients. Also, users will have to spend considerable time searching for their samples, which can also threaten other contents of the freezer as they are exposed to ambient room conditions. There is also risk of samples being inadvertently moved or even mishandled, with lack of documentation preventing tracking of the times freezer content is exposed to ambient conditions. In this regard, the role of automated sample storage system continues to gain importance, enabling comprehensive control over environmental conditions, providing traceability and ensuring proper access. As a result, sample integrity remains unchanged even among shared users.
Biological specimens or biospecimens such as blood, saliva, urine and others are collected for various purposes including normal patient monitoring and for conducting basic, clinical and epidemiological research studies. The reliable access to and appropriate use of biospecimens is a critical contributor to several medical advances including research on heart disease, cancer and AIDs. While biospecimens have been collected for several years, it is only in the recent times that appropriate protocols and practices have been established for collection, storage and processing of the specimens. The biological specimens can be stored under various conditions based on their designed laboratory analyses. Common specimens like serum, DNA and plasma are stored in mechanical freezers at -80°C, while lymphocytes and other cellular specimens are required to be stored in vapor phase of liquid nitrogen at temperatures -150°C or below, in case of a need for long-term cellular viability. On the other hand, compound storage refers to the storage of chemical libraries as well as bios-samples that are used for clinical research and drug discovery purposes. The shift towards automation is leading to the growing prominence of automated biological samples storage systems. Automated freezer systems for instance enable convenience storage as well as retrieval of samples. Automated systems are considered suited for facilities or studies using one or few specimen types to be collected in large volumes for processing and storage. Sample storage systems vary based on sample capacity and sample temperature requirements.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automated Sample Storage Systems estimated at US$846.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period. Reagents & Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.9% CAGR to reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the System Units segment is readjusted to a revised 10.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.3% share of the global Automated Sample Storage Systems market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $330.4 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $145.4 Million by 2026
The Automated Sample Storage Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$330.4 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.94% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$145.4 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 11% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$167.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, private biobanks, and academic research laboratories are some of the major users of automated sample storage systems. Biobanking segment is likely to witness high growth due to growing use of human biomaterials for performing scientific experiments. The global automated sample storage system market comprises consumables, reagents, and system units. Consumables and reagents dominate the global market for automated sample storage equipment. North America dominates the global market for automated sample storage systems, driven by increasing acceptance of automated systems. European market for automated sample storage systems is benefiting from the increasing focus on research and development. Additionally, rising government support to construct biobanks is fueling demand for automated sample storage systems in the region. In order to conduct biopharmaceutical research, it is critical for countries to construct large sample storage units.
The presence of various leading global biobanks and research institutions is fostering growth for the automated sample storage market in both North America as well as Europe. Ongoing research and development initiatives is fueling demand for the novel systems. Bourgeoning economy and pharmaceutical sector is fueling demand for the advanced technologies in the Asia-Pacific. Significant increase in number of biobanks as well as contract research organizations is opening new avenues of growth for the market participants. In order to tap the available opportunity, companies are devising a broad range of novel technologies. Driven by high population base and growing healthcare sector, demand for automated sample storage systems is gaining momentum in China. Propelled by ongoing research and development initiatives, the market for automated sample storage system is expected to witness robust growth in the Asia Pacific.
By Application, Biological Sample Storage Segment to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026
Global market for Biological Sample Storage (Application) segment is estimated at US$554.8 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$1.1 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 13.0% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Biological Sample Storage segment, accounting for 33.9% of the global sales in 2020. Asia-Pacific is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 16.3% over the analysis period, to reach US$123.4 Million by the close of the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 66 Featured)
- Angelantoni Life Science s.r.l.
- Brooks Automation, Inc.
- Hamilton Company
- LICONIC AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- TTP Labtech Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960784/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
Pandemic Raises Significance of Automated Sample Processing &
Storage Systems
An Introduction to Automated Sample Storage Systems
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Myriad Benefits of Automated Sample Storage Systems to Boost
Adoption
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Automation as an Important Efficiency Enhancement Strategy for
Labs to Fuel Market Growth
EXHIBIT 1: Global Laboratory Automation Market in US$ Billion
for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Safeguarding Sample Integrity with Automated Storage Systems
Laboratory 4.0 Set to Expand Market Opportunities
Microbiology Laboratories Switch to Automation to Push Yields
Total Lab Automation (TLA) Drives Potential for Automated
Sample Storage Solutions
Increasing in R&D Initiatives in Life Science and
Pharmaceutical Sectors to Drive Need for Automated Sample
Storage Systems
Aging Population & Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to
Propel Market Growth
EXHIBIT 2: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 3: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
EXHIBIT 4: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 5: Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable
Diseases (In 000s)
Growth of Translational Research and Personalized Medicine
Augurs Well for the Market
EXHIBIT 6: Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
EXHIBIT 7: World Personalized Medicine Market by Region/Country
(in %) for 2021E
Companion Diagnostics Lead the Way to Personalized Medicine
Increasing Support for Biobank Operations to Spur Market
Opportunities
EXHIBIT 8: Global Biobanks Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Focus on Biobanking Automation to Drive Robust Growth Prospects
for Sample Storage Systems
Removal of Errors in Sample Collection and Storage Processes by
Automation
Conditions Requiring Automation of Sample Storage
Conditions Facilitating Adoption of Storage Automation
Best Practices of Sample Storage and Management used by Leading
Laboratories
Uptrend in Drug Discovery Industry Builds Robust Market Momentum
EXHIBIT 9: Global Drug Discovery Market Size (in US$ Billion)
for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Automated Compound Storage and Retrieval (ACSR) Market Poised
for Growth
Compound Management Trends to Impact Market Outlook
Improving Healthcare & Life Science Expenditure to Turbo Charge
Future Growth of the Market
EXHIBIT 10: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
EXHIBIT 11: Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP for
1970, 2010 and 2050
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Automated Sample Storage
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for Automated Sample Storage
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Reagents &
Consumables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Reagents & Consumables by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 11-Year Perspective for Reagents & Consumables
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for System Units by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for System Units by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 11-Year Perspective for System Units by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Biological Sample
Storage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Biological Sample Storage
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 11-Year Perspective for Biological Sample
Storage by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Compound Storage
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Compound Storage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 11-Year Perspective for Compound Storage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 11-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Product Type - Reagents & Consumables and
System Units - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Automated Sample Storage
Systems by Product Type - Reagents & Consumables and System
Units Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 11-Year Perspective for Automated Sample Storage
Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Reagents & Consumables and System Units for the Years 2016,
2021 & 2027
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Application - Biological Sample Storage,
Compound Storage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Automated Sample Storage
Systems by Application - Biological Sample Storage, Compound
Storage and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: USA 11-Year Perspective for Automated Sample Storage
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Biological Sample Storage, Compound Storage and Other
Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Product Type - Reagents & Consumables and
System Units - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Automated Sample Storage
Systems by Product Type - Reagents & Consumables and System
Units Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Reagents & Consumables and System Units for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Application - Biological Sample Storage,
Compound Storage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Automated Sample Storage
Systems by Application - Biological Sample Storage, Compound
Storage and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biological Sample Storage, Compound Storage and Other
Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Product Type - Reagents & Consumables and
System Units - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Automated Sample Storage
Systems by Product Type - Reagents & Consumables and System
Units Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Reagents & Consumables and System Units for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Application - Biological Sample Storage,
Compound Storage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Automated Sample Storage
Systems by Application - Biological Sample Storage, Compound
Storage and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biological Sample Storage, Compound Storage and Other
Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Product Type - Reagents & Consumables and
System Units - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: China Historic Review for Automated Sample Storage
Systems by Product Type - Reagents & Consumables and System
Units Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: China 11-Year Perspective for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Reagents & Consumables and System Units for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Application - Biological Sample Storage,
Compound Storage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Automated Sample Storage
Systems by Application - Biological Sample Storage, Compound
Storage and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 42: China 11-Year Perspective for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biological Sample Storage, Compound Storage and Other
Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Automated Sample Storage
Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Product Type - Reagents & Consumables and
System Units - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Automated Sample Storage
Systems by Product Type - Reagents & Consumables and System
Units Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Reagents & Consumables and System Units for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Application - Biological Sample Storage,
Compound Storage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Automated Sample Storage
Systems by Application - Biological Sample Storage, Compound
Storage and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 51: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biological Sample Storage, Compound Storage and Other
Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Product Type - Reagents & Consumables and
System Units - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: France Historic Review for Automated Sample Storage
Systems by Product Type - Reagents & Consumables and System
Units Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: France 11-Year Perspective for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Reagents & Consumables and System Units for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Application - Biological Sample Storage,
Compound Storage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Automated Sample Storage
Systems by Application - Biological Sample Storage, Compound
Storage and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 57: France 11-Year Perspective for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biological Sample Storage, Compound Storage and Other
Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Automated
Sample Storage Systems by Product Type - Reagents & Consumables
and System Units - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Automated Sample Storage
Systems by Product Type - Reagents & Consumables and System
Units Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Reagents & Consumables and System Units for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Automated
Sample Storage Systems by Application - Biological Sample
Storage, Compound Storage and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Automated Sample Storage
Systems by Application - Biological Sample Storage, Compound
Storage and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biological Sample Storage, Compound Storage and Other
Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Product Type - Reagents & Consumables and
System Units - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Automated Sample Storage
Systems by Product Type - Reagents & Consumables and System
Units Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Reagents & Consumables and System Units for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Application - Biological Sample Storage,
Compound Storage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Automated Sample Storage
Systems by Application - Biological Sample Storage, Compound
Storage and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 69: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biological Sample Storage, Compound Storage and Other
Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Product Type - Reagents & Consumables and
System Units - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: UK Historic Review for Automated Sample Storage
Systems by Product Type - Reagents & Consumables and System
Units Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK 11-Year Perspective for Automated Sample Storage
Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Reagents & Consumables and System Units for the Years 2016,
2021 & 2027
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Application - Biological Sample Storage,
Compound Storage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Automated Sample Storage
Systems by Application - Biological Sample Storage, Compound
Storage and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 75: UK 11-Year Perspective for Automated Sample Storage
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Biological Sample Storage, Compound Storage and Other
Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 76: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Sample Storage Systems by Product Type - Reagents &
Consumables and System Units - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 77: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Product Type - Reagents & Consumables and
System Units Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for Automated
Sample Storage Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Reagents & Consumables and System Units for
the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Sample Storage Systems by Application - Biological
Sample Storage, Compound Storage and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Application - Biological Sample Storage,
Compound Storage and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for Automated
Sample Storage Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Biological Sample Storage, Compound Storage and
Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Automated
Sample Storage Systems by Product Type - Reagents & Consumables
and System Units - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Product Type - Reagents & Consumables and
System Units Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Reagents & Consumables and System Units for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Automated
Sample Storage Systems by Application - Biological Sample
Storage, Compound Storage and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Application - Biological Sample Storage,
Compound Storage and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biological Sample Storage, Compound Storage and Other
Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 88: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Automated
Sample Storage Systems by Product Type - Reagents & Consumables
and System Units - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of World Historic Review for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Product Type - Reagents & Consumables and
System Units Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of World 11-Year Perspective for Automated
Sample Storage Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Reagents & Consumables and System Units for
the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Automated
Sample Storage Systems by Application - Biological Sample
Storage, Compound Storage and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of World Historic Review for Automated Sample
Storage Systems by Application - Biological Sample Storage,
Compound Storage and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of World 11-Year Perspective for Automated
Sample Storage Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Biological Sample Storage, Compound Storage and
Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 21
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960784/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________