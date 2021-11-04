Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026

New York, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960784/?utm_source=GNW

Use of manual storage methods involve use multiple types of sample containers that are stacked haphazardly in several freezers, which also need to be shared with other users. Conventional freezers generally take up a large amount of highly valuable lab space, and also present issues in ensuring sample quality. Crowded samples can create blockages for air flow in the freezers, which can lead to degradation of the samples due to temperature gradients. Also, users will have to spend considerable time searching for their samples, which can also threaten other contents of the freezer as they are exposed to ambient room conditions. There is also risk of samples being inadvertently moved or even mishandled, with lack of documentation preventing tracking of the times freezer content is exposed to ambient conditions. In this regard, the role of automated sample storage system continues to gain importance, enabling comprehensive control over environmental conditions, providing traceability and ensuring proper access. As a result, sample integrity remains unchanged even among shared users.



Biological specimens or biospecimens such as blood, saliva, urine and others are collected for various purposes including normal patient monitoring and for conducting basic, clinical and epidemiological research studies. The reliable access to and appropriate use of biospecimens is a critical contributor to several medical advances including research on heart disease, cancer and AIDs. While biospecimens have been collected for several years, it is only in the recent times that appropriate protocols and practices have been established for collection, storage and processing of the specimens. The biological specimens can be stored under various conditions based on their designed laboratory analyses. Common specimens like serum, DNA and plasma are stored in mechanical freezers at -80°C, while lymphocytes and other cellular specimens are required to be stored in vapor phase of liquid nitrogen at temperatures -150°C or below, in case of a need for long-term cellular viability. On the other hand, compound storage refers to the storage of chemical libraries as well as bios-samples that are used for clinical research and drug discovery purposes. The shift towards automation is leading to the growing prominence of automated biological samples storage systems. Automated freezer systems for instance enable convenience storage as well as retrieval of samples. Automated systems are considered suited for facilities or studies using one or few specimen types to be collected in large volumes for processing and storage. Sample storage systems vary based on sample capacity and sample temperature requirements.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automated Sample Storage Systems estimated at US$846.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period. Reagents & Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.9% CAGR to reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the System Units segment is readjusted to a revised 10.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.3% share of the global Automated Sample Storage Systems market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $330.4 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $145.4 Million by 2026



The Automated Sample Storage Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$330.4 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.94% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$145.4 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 11% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$167.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.



Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, private biobanks, and academic research laboratories are some of the major users of automated sample storage systems. Biobanking segment is likely to witness high growth due to growing use of human biomaterials for performing scientific experiments. The global automated sample storage system market comprises consumables, reagents, and system units. Consumables and reagents dominate the global market for automated sample storage equipment. North America dominates the global market for automated sample storage systems, driven by increasing acceptance of automated systems. European market for automated sample storage systems is benefiting from the increasing focus on research and development. Additionally, rising government support to construct biobanks is fueling demand for automated sample storage systems in the region. In order to conduct biopharmaceutical research, it is critical for countries to construct large sample storage units.



The presence of various leading global biobanks and research institutions is fostering growth for the automated sample storage market in both North America as well as Europe. Ongoing research and development initiatives is fueling demand for the novel systems. Bourgeoning economy and pharmaceutical sector is fueling demand for the advanced technologies in the Asia-Pacific. Significant increase in number of biobanks as well as contract research organizations is opening new avenues of growth for the market participants. In order to tap the available opportunity, companies are devising a broad range of novel technologies. Driven by high population base and growing healthcare sector, demand for automated sample storage systems is gaining momentum in China. Propelled by ongoing research and development initiatives, the market for automated sample storage system is expected to witness robust growth in the Asia Pacific.



By Application, Biological Sample Storage Segment to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026



Global market for Biological Sample Storage (Application) segment is estimated at US$554.8 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$1.1 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 13.0% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Biological Sample Storage segment, accounting for 33.9% of the global sales in 2020. Asia-Pacific is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 16.3% over the analysis period, to reach US$123.4 Million by the close of the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 66 Featured)



Angelantoni Life Science s.r.l.

Brooks Automation, Inc.

Hamilton Company

LICONIC AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

TTP Labtech Ltd.







IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 21

