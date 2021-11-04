Risk Advisory Expert Greg Rotz Joins MorganFranklin Consulting

WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MorganFranklin Consulting, a leading management and technology advisory firm that specializes in solving complex transformational challenges for its clients, has named Greg Rotz a managing director in its Raleigh, North Carolina office.

With more than 20 years of experience in internal controls, internal audit, technical accounting, and financial reporting, Rotz’s extensive knowledge and collaborative approach will further enhance MorganFranklin’s client service experience.

“Greg’s ability to develop authentic client relationships, in combination with his years of hands-on experience helping companies establish strong governance, risk management and internal controls programs, will be a tremendous asset to MorganFranklin’s client-focused services,” said Amy Hover, managing director of Risk Advisory services at MorganFranklin.

Prior to joining MorganFranklin, Rotz led PWC’s emerging growth risk advisory practice in the Southeast, successfully helping companies navigate the initial public offering and Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) readiness process.He also spent four years in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry with Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, serving in a number of capacities, most notably as a chief financial officer of the company's affiliate in eastern Europe.

"I am humbled and honored to become a member of the MorganFranklin team,” Rotz said. “The value the company places on professional development, client service, collaboration and culture very much align with how I operate as a service provider. I pride myself on knowing and understanding my clients and their needs, ensuring they receive the best solutions. I appreciate how this approach is genuinely valued by the organization and translates into successful outcomes for clients."

Rotz holds a master’s in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in business administration and accounting from La Salle University in Philadelphia. He is certified public accountant (CPA) and a common security framework practitioner (CCSFP).

About MorganFranklin Consulting

MorganFranklin Consulting is a management advisory firm that works with leading businesses to address critical finance, technology, and business objectives. MorganFranklin is headquartered in the Washington D.C. area with regional offices in New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Raleigh, Charlotte, Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. The firm supports clients across the globe. For more information visit: www.morganfranklin.com.

About Vaco

Vaco delivers critical talent solutions to our clients by providing consulting, project resources, executive search, direct hire and strategic staffing solutions with expertise in accounting and finance, technology and operations. In addition to Vaco, our family of brands includes MorganFranklin Consulting, a methodology-driven global consulting platform; Pivot Point Consulting, a best in KLAS health care IT solutions provider; and Focus Search Partners, a retained executive search practice. Since its founding in 2002, Vaco has grown to serve more than 12,000 clients across the globe with 10,000 employees. Vaco has been named to Inc. magazine’s list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 15 years and was named to Forbes’ 2018- 2021 lists of America’s Best Recruiting Firms.

