Mondelēz International’s SnackFutures Opens Applications for CoLab 2022 Start-Up Engagement Program

Recruiting mission-driven start-up snack brands committed to a positive impact on social, environmental and human well-being



Participating start-ups will receive a $20,000 grant and participate in a 12-week growth-centric curriculum led by SnackFutures

Call for submissions is now open at www.snackfutures.com



CHICAGO, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SnackFutures, the Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) innovation and venture hub, today announced the opening of applications for its CoLab 2022 class. The second year of the start-up engagement program will specifically focus on mission-driven brands that can demonstrate their commitment to having a positive impact on social, environmental and human well-being.

“We are thrilled to launch CoLab 2022, and particularly excited about bringing in mission-driven brands because we know companies grounded in purpose are in consumer demand and have high growth potential,” said Brigette Wolf, Global Head of SnackFutures. “We can’t wait to see their vision for creating a snacking world that is good for people, kind to the planet and deliciously fun.”

CoLab, which launched in 2021, is deliberately designed to be a collaborative effort between ‘big and small.’ Entrepreneurs get access to Mondelēz International’s experts, ecosystem, tools and resources, while the global snacking leader gains insights, capabilities and prospective investment opportunities.

The 12-week program is customized based on the cohort’s business challenges and priorities with an emphasis on hands-on interaction, individual attention, mentorship and workshops. The curriculum will be a combination of virtual sessions and in-person activities. In addition to the in-depth experience, participants will also receive a $20,000 grant.

Applications for the CoLab 2022 program are open now through December. The program begins in April of 2022. To apply, start-ups must be based in the U.S., generating at least $500,000 in revenue, have high growth potential, align with the Mondelēz International innovation priorities and can benefit from working with the company.

For more information and to apply to the CoLab program, visit www.snackfutures.com. You can also view a summary video from CoLab 2021 here.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

About SnackFutures

SnackFutures is the Mondelēz International innovation and venture hub, deliberately designed to push boundaries in snacking by capitalizing on consumer trends and emerging growth opportunities in well-being snacks around the world. The group’s priorities support incremental growth against three key strategic areas: invent new brands and businesses, invest in early stage entrepreneurs, and amplify the SnackFutures impact with the CoLab start-up engagement program. Learn more at www.snackfutures.com .