GBT Announces Six Data Presentations on Sickle Cell Disease at Upcoming 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition

Accepted Abstracts Include Real-World Experience with Oxbryta® (voxelotor) and Phase 1 Data on GBT021601 and Inclacumab

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that six abstracts related to its sickle cell disease (SCD) programs, including data from the growing body of real-world evidence on Oxbryta® (voxelotor) tablets and new data on GBT’s pipeline, will be presented at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition. The meeting is taking place online and in person at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia from December 11-14, 2021.

“Our data presentations at ASH 2021 include three new analyses from the growing body of data on Oxbryta that reinforce our belief in the benefits of this innovative and potentially disease-modifying treatment for sickle cell disease,” said Kim Smith-Whitley, M.D., executive vice president and head of research and development at GBT. “Additionally, we’re very excited to present new Phase 1 data from our pipeline relating to GBT601 and inclacumab – both of which we believe have the potential to be best-in-class therapies – as we work on behalf of patients to achieve our goal of transforming sickle cell disease into a well-managed chronic condition.”

The three Oxbryta analyses provide greater insight into its efficacy and safety in both the real-world and long-term clinical trial settings:

An analysis of nearly 2,700 patients ages 12 years or older from the Symphony Health claims database who initiated Oxbryta treatment between November 2019 and March 2021 demonstrated that, in real-world practice, Oxbryta increased hemoglobin (Hb), consistent with the results of the Phase 3 HOPE Study. These data show statistically significant reductions in transfusions, vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs), and all-cause and VOC-related hospitalizations after Oxbryta use.





An evaluation of data from an open-label extension of the Phase 3 HOPE Study demonstrated that long-term use of Oxbryta is safe, well tolerated, and has a durable effect in reducing anemia and hemolysis in patients with SCD.





Data from the Retrospective Study to Evaluate Outcomes in Patients with Sickle Cell Disease Treated with Oxbryta (RETRO), the first multicenter, retrospective study to examine the real-world effectiveness of Oxbryta, showed the treatment was associated with increased Hb levels and decreased hemolytic markers. The safety data are consistent with those from the Phase 3 HOPE Study of SCD patients ages 12 years and older.



Data presented from two key Phase 1 studies from GBT’s R&D pipeline in SCD include:

An analysis of a Phase 1 study of GBT021601 (GBT601), GBT’s next-generation sickle hemoglobin polymerization inhibitor, will highlight data in both healthy volunteers and a cohort of six adults with SCD. Single ascending doses in healthy volunteers and single doses of GBT601 in patients with SCD were well tolerated in healthy volunteers and patients with SCD. In addition, multiple-dose data will be presented and will help to evaluate GBT601’s potential as a best-in-class, oral, disease-modifying therapy. GBT believes GBT601 has the capacity to achieve a targeted Hb occupancy and attain the desired hematological effect at low doses, therefore reducing pill burden and improving clinical outcomes for individuals living with SCD.





An analysis of​ a Phase 1 study of inclacumab, GBT’s fully human P-selectin monoclonal antibody in development for the reduction of VOCs in SCD patients, displayed a well-tolerated safety profile for up to 29 weeks following a single dose of 20 or 40 mg/kg in healthy subjects. Durable inhibition of platelet-leukocyte aggregate (PLA) formation was observed through at least 12 weeks, consistent with prior observations. The results support a dose of 30 mg/kg every 12 weeks in patients with SCD-related VOCs being studied in GBT’s two Phase 3 THRIVE (THerapy for Reduction with Inclacumab of VOC Episodes) trials (NCT04935879 and NCT04927247), which the company initiated in June 2021.

An additional abstract features data from a natural history cohort of pediatric patients with SCD:



An analysis of a natural history cohort of pediatric SCD patients showed an inverse relationship between Hb level and transcranial Doppler (TCD) velocity in patients with SCD, supporting the beneficial effect of higher Hb levels in SCD patients. TCD is a validated screening tool to identify pediatric SCD patients at risk of cerebrovascular events.



All of these abstracts are now available at www.hematology.org. Details of the GBT presentations, which will be available in the poster hall and via the virtual event platform, are as follows:

Saturday, Dec. 11, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET

Poster Session: Preliminary Results of a Phase 1 Study in Healthy Subjects Administered Inclacumab, a Fully Human IgG4 Anti-P-Selectin Monoclonal Antibody in Development for Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease

Abstract #977

Presenter: Christina Mayer, PharmD, Semivida Research, Dallas, TX, (formerly with GBT)

Sunday, Dec. 12, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET

Poster Session: Real-World Experience of Voxelotor for the Management of Complications in Sickle Cell Disease

Abstract #2052

Presenter: Nirmish Shah, M.D., Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, NC

Monday, Dec. 13, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET

Poster Session: Real-World Experience of Patients with Sickle Cell Disease Treated with Voxelotor: A Multicenter, Retrospective Study

Abstract #3100

Presenter: Biree Andemariam, M.D., New England Sickle Cell Institute, University of Connecticut Health, Farmington, CT

Poster Session: Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Voxelotor for Patients with Sickle Cell Disease: Results from an Open-Label Extension of the Phase 3 HOPE Trial

Abstract #3114

Presenter: Maureen M. Achebe, M.D., MPH, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA

Poster Session: The Role of Hemoglobin and Hemolysis on Transcranial Doppler Velocities in Children with Sickle Cell Disease: Data from a Natural History Cohort

Abstract #3092

Presenter: Raffaella Colombatti, M.D., Ph.D., Clinic of Pediatric Hematology Oncology, Department of Women’s and Child’s Health, Azienda Ospedale – Università di Padova, Padua, Italy

Poster Session: GBT021601, a Next Generation HbS Polymerization Inhibitor: Results of Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics in Adults Living with Sickle Cell Disease and Healthy Volunteers

Abstract #3099

Presenter: Clark Brown, M.D., Ph.D., Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Department of Pediatrics, Emory School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA

About Sickle Cell Disease

Sickle cell disease (SCD) affects an estimated 100,000 people in the United States,1 an estimated 52,000 people in Europe,2 and millions of people throughout the world, particularly among those whose ancestors are from sub-Saharan Africa.1 It also affects people of Hispanic, South Asian, Southern European and Middle Eastern ancestry.1 SCD is a lifelong inherited rare blood disorder that impacts hemoglobin, a protein carried by red blood cells that delivers oxygen to tissues and organs throughout the body.3 Due to a genetic mutation, individuals with SCD form abnormal hemoglobin known as sickle hemoglobin. Through a process called hemoglobin polymerization, red blood cells become sickled – deoxygenated, crescent-shaped and rigid.3-5 The sickling process causes hemolytic anemia (low hemoglobin due to red blood cell destruction) and blockages in capillaries and small blood vessels, which impede the flow of blood and oxygen throughout the body. The diminished oxygen delivery to tissues and organs can lead to life-threatening complications, including stroke and irreversible organ damage.4-7

About Oxbryta® (voxelotor) tablets

Oxbryta (voxelotor) is an oral, once-daily therapy for patients with sickle cell disease (SCD). Oxbryta works by increasing hemoglobin’s affinity for oxygen. Since oxygenated sickle hemoglobin does not polymerize, Oxbryta inhibits sickle hemoglobin polymerization and the resultant sickling and destruction of red blood cells, which are primary pathologies faced by every single person living with SCD. Through addressing hemolytic anemia and improving oxygen delivery throughout the body, GBT believes that Oxbryta has the potential to modify the course of SCD. On November 25, 2019, Oxbryta received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accelerated approval for the treatment of SCD in adults and children 12 years of age and older.8

As a condition of accelerated approval, GBT is studying Oxbryta in the HOPE-KIDS 2 Study, a post-approval confirmatory study using transcranial Doppler (TCD) flow velocity to assess the ability of the therapy to decrease stroke risk in children 2 to 15 years of age.

In recognition of the critical need for new SCD treatments, the FDA granted Oxbryta Breakthrough Therapy, Fast Track, Orphan Drug, and Rare Pediatric Disease designations for the treatment of patients with SCD. Additionally, Oxbryta was granted Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Oxbryta was designated by the European Commission (EC) as an orphan medicinal product for the treatment of patients with SCD, and Oxbryta was granted Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation in the United Kingdom from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The EMA has accepted for review GBT’s Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) seeking full marketing authorization of Oxbryta in Europe to treat hemolytic anemia in SCD patients ages 12 years and older. GBT is also seeking regulatory approval to expand the potential use of Oxbryta in the United States for the treatment of SCD in children as young as 4 years old.

Important Safety Information

Oxbryta should not be taken if the patient has had an allergic reaction to voxelotor or any of the ingredients in Oxbryta. See the end of the patient leaflet for a list of the ingredients in Oxbryta.

Oxbryta can cause serious side effects, including serious allergic reactions. Patients should tell their health care provider or get emergency medical help right away if they get rash, hives, shortness of breath or swelling of the face.

Patients receiving exchange transfusions should talk to their health care provider about possible difficulties with the interpretation of certain blood tests when taking Oxbryta.

The most common side effects of Oxbryta include headache, diarrhea, stomach (abdominal) pain, nausea, tiredness, rash and fever. These are not all the possible side effects of Oxbryta.

Before taking Oxbryta, patients should tell their health care provider about all medical conditions, including if they have liver problems; if they are pregnant or plan to become pregnant as it is not known if Oxbryta can harm an unborn baby; or if they are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed as it is not known if Oxbryta can pass into breastmilk or if it can harm a baby. Patients should not breastfeed during treatment with Oxbryta and for at least two weeks after the last dose.

Patients should tell their health care provider about all the medicines they take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and herbal supplements. Some medicines may affect how Oxbryta works. Oxbryta may also affect how other medicines work.

Patients are advised to call their doctor for medical advice about side effects. Side effects can be reported to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088. Side effects can also be reported to Global Blood Therapeutics at 1-833-428-4968 (1-833-GBT-4YOU).

Full Prescribing Information for Oxbryta is available at Oxbryta.com.

