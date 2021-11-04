Insights on the EAS Antennas Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, Application and Region

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EAS Antennas Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global EAS antennas market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during forecast period. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



An electronic article surveillance (EAS) antenna refers to a component of the loss prevention system used for minimizing the instances of theft and shoplifting in retail stores. It is placed at entry/exit doors to detect the passage of unauthorized items and promptly alerting the staff. It is often used along with smart security tags, which are recognized by the antennas to set off the alarm. They offer various advantages, such as suitability for delicate fabrics, brand enhancement, covert nature, improved product safety, convenient open display of products, cost-effectiveness and improved consumer experience.



EAS Antennas Market Trends

Significant growth in the retail sector, along with the widespread adoption of source tagging systems to prevent the incidence of thefts and shoplifting, is one of the key factors creating a positive impact on the market growth. High-security systems, such as EAS, are widely used to allow the retailers to identify stolen products and prevent shoplifting to enhance their overall operational efficiency. In line with this, supermarkets and mass merchandise stores are adopting high-quality security systems to minimize interference and provide their consumers with a smooth shopping experience.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as improvements in the radio frequency (RF) technology and the development of innovative EAS antennas, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These advancements offer ultra-wide detection distance, a lower rate of false alarms, strong anti-interference capabilities and high stability. Other factors, including rapid urbanization and increasing investments in the smart security systems, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global EAS antennas market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on product type and application.



Breakup by Product Type

RF Technology EAS

Acoustic Magnetic Technique EAS

Others

Breakup by Application

Apparels and Fashion Accessories Stores

Cosmetics and Medical Stores

Supermarkets and Large Grocery Stores

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Agon Systems Ltd., Checkpoint Systems Inc. (CCL Industries), Great Eastern IDTech Pvt. Ltd., Glove Technologies, Gunnebo Gateway AB (Gunnebo Group), Hangzhou Century Co. Ltd., Nedap N.V., Sensormatic Electronics LLC (Johnson Controls International Plc), TAG Company (Williams Lea Group Limited) and WG Security Products Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global EAS antennas market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global EAS antennas market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global EAS antennas market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

