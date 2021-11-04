Global Focused Ion Beam Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026

New York, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Focused Ion Beam Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960628/?utm_source=GNW

The operation of a FIB instrument is somewhat similar to that of a scanning electron microscope (SEM), with the exception that FIB utilizes a beam of ions, while SEM uses a beam of electrons for imaging the sample within the chamber. FIB can also be integrated with scanning electron microscopy into a single dual-beam system with both ion and electron beam columns, thereby allowing the investigation of the same feature through the use of either of the two beams. However, FIB is quite different from direct-write ion beam lithography, such as proton beam writing, which also utilizes a beam of focused ions, but in which the modification of materials occurs through other mechanisms. Most commercially available FIB systems currently use liquid metal ion sources, particularly gallium ion sources. In addition, elemental iridium and gold-based ion sources are available. In a gallium-based liquid metal ion source, gallium is placed in close proximity to a tungsten needle and heated to a liquid state, wetting the tungsten and flowing to the needle tip, where the opposing surface tension forces and application of a strong electric field results in the formation of a cusp-shaped tip known as a Taylor cone. The radius of the tip of the cone is as small as 2 nm. The application of a large electric field on this extremely small tip results in ionization as well as field emission of gallium atoms.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Focused Ion Beam estimated at US$826.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period. Ga+ Liquid Metal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.1% CAGR to reach US$916.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gas Field segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.7% share of the global Focused Ion Beam market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $301 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $178.8 Million by 2026



The Focused Ion Beam market in the U.S. is estimated at US$301 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 34.1% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$178.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 7.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$194.4 Million by the close of the analysis period.



Growing focus on semiconductor failure analysis is expected to drive demand for focused ion beam technology. Electronic components can have multiple failure modes, which can be classified in many different ways, such as by cause or time. Failures could occur due to various causes, including impact or stress, mechanical shock, ionizing radiation, excess voltage or current and excess temperature. In semiconductor devices, issues related to device packaging can cause failures owing to short or open circuits, mechanical stress on the device, and contamination. Failures typically occur either in the early stages of the part`s lifetime or close to the ending stages. Burn-in procedures are typically utilized for detecting early failures. There are various critical applications that use a wide array of electronic components, including computers, railway signals, telecommunications, life support systems, and aerospace systems. Analyzing the different causes of failures in specific electronic components can prove helpful in creating more reliable product designs. For instance, a resistor`s power-handling capability can significantly deteriorate upon its application in high-altitude aircraft. A sudden fail-open fault could cause numerous secondary failures in case it is fast and the circuit has an inductance, which could lead to causing large spikes in voltage exceeding 500 volts. A damaged chip metallization could consequently result in secondary overvoltage damage. In addition, thermal runaway could end up causing catastrophic failures, such as melting, explosions, or fire.



In recent years, FIB has been gaining widespread popularity for its application in the field of microcircuit failure analysis. The use of FIB system milling for cross section enables engineers in reviewing and verifying the faults at specific locations. FIB systems can also be utilized for removing the local passivation layer for exposing underlying metal lines for liquid crystal analysis, emission microscopy, or electron or mechanical beam probing. A FIB system is also sometimes needed in local circuit testing for localizing the defect. The FIB system is required for forming probe pads or cutting polysilicon and metallization lines for isolating interconnections. In addition, the FIB system`s passive voltage contrast is commonly utilized in integrated circuit failure analysis for locating opens and shorts within the circuitry. FIB is also gaining widespread prominence as a technique for performing failure analysis of very large scale integrations. The benefit offered by FIB in terms of the beam accurately targeting an extremely small surface area, the defect`s location can be determined without disrupting the surrounding circuit, thus enabling a more efficient and quick failure analysis as compared to other methods.



Plasma Segment to Reach $234.8 Million by 2026



In the global Plasma segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$127.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$209.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21.3 Million by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)



Carl Zeiss AG

EAG Laboratories

Fibics, Inc.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

JEOL Ltd.

Nanosurf AG

Raith GmbH

Tescan Orsay Holding, A.S.

zeroK NanoTech Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960628/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

EXHIBIT 1: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How

Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of

Population Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies,

Emerging Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021

EXHIBIT 2: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global

Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years

2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

EXHIBIT 3: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine

Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite

a Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 4: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants, Comes as a Relief for Suffering

Industries & Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real

GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 5: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People

(In Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

An Overview of Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Technology

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Outlook for the Semiconductor Industry, a Key End-Use

Sector, to Spur Demand for Focused Ion Beam in Semiconductor

Production & Manufacturing

COVID-19 Temporarily Disrupts Electronics/Semiconductor Demand &

Value Chain in 2020, Before Making a Quick & Massive Rebound

The Pandemic Hits the Gas Pedal Accelerating the Pace of

Digitalization

EXHIBIT 6: The Pandemic Creates a Scenario Where Digitalization

Equals Survival: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In

US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023

Rise in Counterfeit Semiconductors Spurred by Chip Shortage to

Drive Demand for Focused Ion Beam in Counterfeit Detection

Why the Semiconductor Industry is Facing a Chip Shortage?

EXHIBIT 7: Global Chip Sales by Region (In US$ Billion) for

Years 2019, 2020 and 2021

Why Identifying Counterfeit ICs is Important & How Focused Ion

Beam Can Help?

Growing Focus on Semiconductor Failure Analysis Drives Demand

for Focused Ion Beam

Growing Focus on Biomaterials Development to Benefit Market Growth

Here?s How Focused Ion Beam Technique Revolutionizes the Study

of Biological Samples and Biomaterials

Growing Miniaturization of Electronic Components Drives Demand

for Focused Ion Beam

Miniaturization Increases Risk of Failure & Hence Significance

of Focused Ion Beam

Expanding Application of Focused Ion Beam Systems in Material

Science to Spur Growth

Rise in Nanofabrication Bodes Well for Market Growth

Rise of Nanodevices Pushes Up the Importance of Nanofabrication

Here?s Why Focused Ion Beam Nanofabrication for Nanostructures

and Devices is Growing in Popularity



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Focused Ion Beam

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Focused Ion Beam by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 3: World 10-Year Perspective for Focused Ion Beam by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Ga+ Liquid Metal

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Ga+ Liquid Metal by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 10-Year Perspective for Ga+ Liquid Metal by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Gas Field by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Gas Field by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 10-Year Perspective for Gas Field by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Plasma by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Plasma by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 10-Year Perspective for Plasma by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Failure Analysis

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Failure Analysis by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 15: World 10-Year Perspective for Failure Analysis by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Nanofabrication

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Nanofabrication by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 18: World 10-Year Perspective for Nanofabrication by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Device

Modification by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Device Modification by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 21: World 10-Year Perspective for Device Modification by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 24: World 10-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Focused Ion Beam by

Source - Ga+ Liquid Metal, Gas Field and Plasma - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Focused Ion Beam by Source -

Ga+ Liquid Metal, Gas Field and Plasma Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 10-Year Perspective for Focused Ion Beam by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Ga+ Liquid

Metal, Gas Field and Plasma for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Focused Ion Beam by

Application - Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device

Modification and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Focused Ion Beam by

Application - Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device

Modification and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 10-Year Perspective for Focused Ion Beam by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device Modification and

Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Focused Ion Beam

by Source - Ga+ Liquid Metal, Gas Field and Plasma -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Focused Ion Beam by Source -

Ga+ Liquid Metal, Gas Field and Plasma Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Focused Ion Beam by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Ga+ Liquid

Metal, Gas Field and Plasma for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Focused Ion Beam

by Application - Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device

Modification and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Focused Ion Beam by

Application - Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device

Modification and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Focused Ion Beam by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device Modification and

Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Focused Ion Beam

by Source - Ga+ Liquid Metal, Gas Field and Plasma -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Focused Ion Beam by Source -

Ga+ Liquid Metal, Gas Field and Plasma Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Focused Ion Beam by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Ga+ Liquid

Metal, Gas Field and Plasma for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Focused Ion Beam

by Application - Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device

Modification and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Focused Ion Beam by

Application - Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device

Modification and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Focused Ion Beam by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device Modification and

Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Focused Ion Beam

by Source - Ga+ Liquid Metal, Gas Field and Plasma -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Focused Ion Beam by Source -

Ga+ Liquid Metal, Gas Field and Plasma Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 10-Year Perspective for Focused Ion Beam by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Ga+ Liquid

Metal, Gas Field and Plasma for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Focused Ion Beam

by Application - Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device

Modification and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Focused Ion Beam by

Application - Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device

Modification and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 10-Year Perspective for Focused Ion Beam by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device Modification and

Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Focused Ion Beam

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Focused Ion Beam by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Focused Ion Beam by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Focused Ion Beam

by Source - Ga+ Liquid Metal, Gas Field and Plasma -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Focused Ion Beam by Source -

Ga+ Liquid Metal, Gas Field and Plasma Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Focused Ion Beam by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Ga+ Liquid

Metal, Gas Field and Plasma for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Focused Ion Beam

by Application - Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device

Modification and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Focused Ion Beam by

Application - Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device

Modification and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Focused Ion Beam by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device Modification and

Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Focused Ion Beam

by Source - Ga+ Liquid Metal, Gas Field and Plasma -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Focused Ion Beam by Source -

Ga+ Liquid Metal, Gas Field and Plasma Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 10-Year Perspective for Focused Ion Beam by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Ga+ Liquid

Metal, Gas Field and Plasma for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Focused Ion Beam

by Application - Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device

Modification and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Focused Ion Beam by

Application - Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device

Modification and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 10-Year Perspective for Focused Ion Beam by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device Modification and

Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Focused Ion

Beam by Source - Ga+ Liquid Metal, Gas Field and Plasma -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Focused Ion Beam by

Source - Ga+ Liquid Metal, Gas Field and Plasma Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Focused Ion Beam by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Ga+ Liquid

Metal, Gas Field and Plasma for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Focused Ion

Beam by Application - Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device

Modification and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Focused Ion Beam by

Application - Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device

Modification and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Focused Ion Beam by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device Modification and

Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Focused Ion Beam

by Source - Ga+ Liquid Metal, Gas Field and Plasma -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Focused Ion Beam by Source -

Ga+ Liquid Metal, Gas Field and Plasma Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 10-Year Perspective for Focused Ion Beam by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Ga+ Liquid

Metal, Gas Field and Plasma for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Focused Ion Beam

by Application - Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device

Modification and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Focused Ion Beam by

Application - Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device

Modification and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 10-Year Perspective for Focused Ion Beam by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device Modification and

Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Focused Ion Beam by

Source - Ga+ Liquid Metal, Gas Field and Plasma - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Focused Ion Beam by Source -

Ga+ Liquid Metal, Gas Field and Plasma Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 10-Year Perspective for Focused Ion Beam by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Ga+ Liquid Metal,

Gas Field and Plasma for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Focused Ion Beam by

Application - Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device

Modification and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Focused Ion Beam by

Application - Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device

Modification and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 10-Year Perspective for Focused Ion Beam by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device Modification and

Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Focused

Ion Beam by Source - Ga+ Liquid Metal, Gas Field and Plasma -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Focused Ion Beam

by Source - Ga+ Liquid Metal, Gas Field and Plasma Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Europe 10-Year Perspective for Focused Ion

Beam by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Ga+

Liquid Metal, Gas Field and Plasma for the Years 2017, 2021 &

2027



Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Focused

Ion Beam by Application - Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication,

Device Modification and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Focused Ion Beam

by Application - Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device

Modification and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe 10-Year Perspective for Focused Ion

Beam by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device Modification and

Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Focused

Ion Beam by Geographic Region - South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Focused Ion Beam by

Geographic Region - South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Focused Ion Beam

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for

Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Focused

Ion Beam by Source - Ga+ Liquid Metal, Gas Field and Plasma -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Focused Ion Beam by

Source - Ga+ Liquid Metal, Gas Field and Plasma Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Focused Ion Beam

by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Ga+

Liquid Metal, Gas Field and Plasma for the Years 2017, 2021 &

2027



Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Focused

Ion Beam by Application - Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication,

Device Modification and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Focused Ion Beam by

Application - Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device

Modification and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Focused Ion Beam

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device Modification and

Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 97: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Focused Ion

Beam by Source - Ga+ Liquid Metal, Gas Field and Plasma -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: South Korea Historic Review for Focused Ion Beam by

Source - Ga+ Liquid Metal, Gas Field and Plasma Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: South Korea 10-Year Perspective for Focused Ion Beam

by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Ga+

Liquid Metal, Gas Field and Plasma for the Years 2017, 2021 &

2027



Table 100: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Focused

Ion Beam by Application - Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication,

Device Modification and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: South Korea Historic Review for Focused Ion Beam by

Application - Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device

Modification and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: South Korea 10-Year Perspective for Focused Ion Beam

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device Modification and

Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



TAIWAN

Table 103: Taiwan Current & Future Analysis for Focused Ion

Beam by Source - Ga+ Liquid Metal, Gas Field and Plasma -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Taiwan Historic Review for Focused Ion Beam by

Source - Ga+ Liquid Metal, Gas Field and Plasma Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Taiwan 10-Year Perspective for Focused Ion Beam by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Ga+ Liquid

Metal, Gas Field and Plasma for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Taiwan Current & Future Analysis for Focused Ion

Beam by Application - Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device

Modification and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 107: Taiwan Historic Review for Focused Ion Beam by

Application - Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device

Modification and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Taiwan 10-Year Perspective for Focused Ion Beam by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device Modification and

Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Focused Ion Beam by Source - Ga+ Liquid Metal, Gas Field and

Plasma - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Focused Ion

Beam by Source - Ga+ Liquid Metal, Gas Field and Plasma Markets -



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960628/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________