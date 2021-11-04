Global Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies Market to Reach $27.1 Billion by 2026

New York, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960465/?utm_source=GNW
Water demand and water security constitute the prime growth drivers in the global market. Expanding global population and the subsequent focus on industrialization coupled with the growing demand from agricultural sector are expected to fuel growth in the market. The rapid pace of urbanization in emerging countries is driving the need for water treatment solutions. Another factor supporting demand is the recovery in manufacturing sector in most markets which is driving is the need for water and wastewater recycling. The emphasis on water reuse and recycling through programs such as zero liquid discharge is driving penetration of advanced technologies. Growth is also attributed to the increased significance of water reuse and desalination, measures, which are aimed at addressing the rising need for safe and clean water.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies estimated at US$15.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period. Physical Treatment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.4% CAGR to reach US$16.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chemical Treatment segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33% share of the global Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026
The Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.87% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 13% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 8.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. In emerging markets growth is dependent on the steady rise in heavy industrial users of water, greater need to exploit water resources of inferior quality, and growing investment in modernization of waste/water infrastructure. In Asia-Pacific region, rapid industrialization and steady economic growth are expected to fuel demand for advanced membrane systems used in industrial water and wastewater treatment across the region. Surging demand for new facilities, upgradation of existing facilities, and growing focus on higher standards for waste water control, particularly in China are also aiding growth in the region.
Biological Treatment Segment to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2026
Biological wastewater treatment is based on the ability of microorganisms such as bacteria to break down organic waste. Biological treatment of wastewater to get clean water is in use since long, adopting a wide range of approaches from simple cesspits and the traditional activated sludge plants to more technologically advanced solutions such as Membrane Aerated Biofilm Reactor (MABR). The worldwide use of biological treatment of wastewater is due to its effectiveness and cost-efficiency compared to many chemical or mechanical processes. In the global Biological Treatment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$379.7 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 63 Featured)
- Aqua Utility Designs and Management Pvt. Ltd.
- DP CleanTech
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- GE Water and Process Technologies
- Hansgrohe SE
- Lenntech B.V.
- ProChem, Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Veolia Environment
- Water Rhapsody
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Impact of COVID-19 on Water and Waste Water Systems Market
Moving Forward
Reclaimed Water: Recycling Wastewater for Plethora of Reuse
Applications
Primary Methods Linked with Wastewater Reuse
Applications of Water Reuse
Technologies Involved
Industry Focus Grows of Water Reuse
Growing Demand for Clean Water and Widening Gap between Safe
and Reliable Water Supply Drives the Need for Water Reuse
World Water Crisis Facts
EXHIBIT 2: Global Distribution of Fresh Water Reserves by Source
EXHIBIT 3: World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water
Quality
EXHIBIT 4: Global Groundwater Resources by Region (In Cubic
Kilometers)
Looming Water Crisis and Need for Clean Water : A Global
Perspective
EXHIBIT 5: Global Water Consumption by End-Use Sector (in %)
Outlook: Water Recycling Set to Make Big Gains
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Climate Change and Drought Resilience Compels Adoption of Water
Reuse
EXHIBIT 6: Drought Risk Score by Select Countries: 2019
EXHIBIT 7: Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees
Fahrenheit) for the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020
Innovations in Water Quality Technology Boost Prospects
Water Reuse in Agriculture Emerges as a Viable Solution to
Combat Food Insecurity
EXHIBIT 8: Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for
the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
High Sewage Discharge Costs to Drive Uptake
New Focus on Circular Economy among Industrial Enterprises
Drives Emphasis on Wastewater Recycling and Reuse
Water-Guzzling Industrial Units Pour Investment in Sustainable
Wastewater Treatment
Minimal Liquid Discharge and Zero Liquid Discharge Gain Popularity
Rise in Use of Membrane Filtration Technologies for Water Reuse
Pharmaceutical industry Opens New Growth Opportunities
Water Reuse in Oil & Gas Sector Sparks Interest in Advanced
Technologies
Focus on Unconventional Oil and Gas Resources Drives Demand for
Water Treatment Technologies
EXHIBIT 9: Technically Recoverable Shale Gas by Geographic Region
EOR Technologies Generate Wider Demand for Wastewater Reuse
Biological Wastewater Treatment Gains Ground
Tertiary Wastewater Treatment Techniques Gain Momentum
Trend towards Use of Membrane Bioreactors (MBR)
Fire Protection: An Expanding Enduse Market
EXHIBIT 10: Number of Reported Fires in the US (in Thousands):
1990-2019
Growing Interest in Vertical Farming, Hydroponic Agriculture
Drives Use of Reclaimed Water
EXHIBIT 11: Global Hydroponics Market in US$ Million: 2016-2024
Expanding Population Supports Demand
EXHIBIT 12: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Rapid Urbanization and the Need for Water Reliability Spur Growth
EXHIBIT 13: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
