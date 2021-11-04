Global Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies Market to Reach $27.1 Billion by 2026

New York, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960465/?utm_source=GNW

Water demand and water security constitute the prime growth drivers in the global market. Expanding global population and the subsequent focus on industrialization coupled with the growing demand from agricultural sector are expected to fuel growth in the market. The rapid pace of urbanization in emerging countries is driving the need for water treatment solutions. Another factor supporting demand is the recovery in manufacturing sector in most markets which is driving is the need for water and wastewater recycling. The emphasis on water reuse and recycling through programs such as zero liquid discharge is driving penetration of advanced technologies. Growth is also attributed to the increased significance of water reuse and desalination, measures, which are aimed at addressing the rising need for safe and clean water.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies estimated at US$15.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period. Physical Treatment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.4% CAGR to reach US$16.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chemical Treatment segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33% share of the global Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026



The Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.87% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 13% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 8.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. In emerging markets growth is dependent on the steady rise in heavy industrial users of water, greater need to exploit water resources of inferior quality, and growing investment in modernization of waste/water infrastructure. In Asia-Pacific region, rapid industrialization and steady economic growth are expected to fuel demand for advanced membrane systems used in industrial water and wastewater treatment across the region. Surging demand for new facilities, upgradation of existing facilities, and growing focus on higher standards for waste water control, particularly in China are also aiding growth in the region.



Biological Treatment Segment to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2026



Biological wastewater treatment is based on the ability of microorganisms such as bacteria to break down organic waste. Biological treatment of wastewater to get clean water is in use since long, adopting a wide range of approaches from simple cesspits and the traditional activated sludge plants to more technologically advanced solutions such as Membrane Aerated Biofilm Reactor (MABR). The worldwide use of biological treatment of wastewater is due to its effectiveness and cost-efficiency compared to many chemical or mechanical processes. In the global Biological Treatment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$379.7 Million by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 63 Featured)



Aqua Utility Designs and Management Pvt. Ltd.

DP CleanTech

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

GE Water and Process Technologies

Hansgrohe SE

Lenntech B.V.

ProChem, Inc.

Siemens AG

Veolia Environment

Water Rhapsody







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 on Water and Waste Water Systems Market

Moving Forward

Reclaimed Water: Recycling Wastewater for Plethora of Reuse

Applications

Primary Methods Linked with Wastewater Reuse

Applications of Water Reuse

Technologies Involved

Industry Focus Grows of Water Reuse

Growing Demand for Clean Water and Widening Gap between Safe

and Reliable Water Supply Drives the Need for Water Reuse

World Water Crisis Facts

EXHIBIT 2: Global Distribution of Fresh Water Reserves by Source

EXHIBIT 3: World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water

Quality

EXHIBIT 4: Global Groundwater Resources by Region (In Cubic

Kilometers)

Looming Water Crisis and Need for Clean Water : A Global

Perspective

EXHIBIT 5: Global Water Consumption by End-Use Sector (in %)

Outlook: Water Recycling Set to Make Big Gains

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Climate Change and Drought Resilience Compels Adoption of Water

Reuse

EXHIBIT 6: Drought Risk Score by Select Countries: 2019

EXHIBIT 7: Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees

Fahrenheit) for the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020

Innovations in Water Quality Technology Boost Prospects

Water Reuse in Agriculture Emerges as a Viable Solution to

Combat Food Insecurity

EXHIBIT 8: Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for

the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

High Sewage Discharge Costs to Drive Uptake

New Focus on Circular Economy among Industrial Enterprises

Drives Emphasis on Wastewater Recycling and Reuse

Water-Guzzling Industrial Units Pour Investment in Sustainable

Wastewater Treatment

Minimal Liquid Discharge and Zero Liquid Discharge Gain Popularity

Rise in Use of Membrane Filtration Technologies for Water Reuse

Pharmaceutical industry Opens New Growth Opportunities

Water Reuse in Oil & Gas Sector Sparks Interest in Advanced

Technologies

Focus on Unconventional Oil and Gas Resources Drives Demand for

Water Treatment Technologies

EXHIBIT 9: Technically Recoverable Shale Gas by Geographic Region

EOR Technologies Generate Wider Demand for Wastewater Reuse

Biological Wastewater Treatment Gains Ground

Tertiary Wastewater Treatment Techniques Gain Momentum

Trend towards Use of Membrane Bioreactors (MBR)

Fire Protection: An Expanding Enduse Market

EXHIBIT 10: Number of Reported Fires in the US (in Thousands):

1990-2019

Growing Interest in Vertical Farming, Hydroponic Agriculture

Drives Use of Reclaimed Water

EXHIBIT 11: Global Hydroponics Market in US$ Million: 2016-2024

Expanding Population Supports Demand

EXHIBIT 12: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Rapid Urbanization and the Need for Water Reliability Spur Growth

EXHIBIT 13: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

