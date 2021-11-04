Viemed Healthcare to Present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

LAFAYETTE, La., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX: VMD.TO), a home medical equipment supplier and the nation’s largest independent provider of ventilation that provides post-acute respiratory care services, announced today that Casey Hoyt, Chief Executive Officer, and Todd Zehnder, Chief Operating Officer will meet virtually with investors and present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 16, 2021 at 9:20 A.M. ET.



WEBCAST LINK: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel58/vmd.to/2371680

Following the event, a replay of the presentation will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.viemed.com.

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is a provider of in-home medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services in the United States. Viemed’s service offerings are focused on effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting edge technology. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

Glen Akselrod

Bristol Capital

905-326-1888

glen@bristolir.com

Todd Zehnder

Chief Operating Officer

Viemed Healthcare, Inc.

337-504-3802

investorinfo@viemed.com