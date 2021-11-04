Splash Beverage Group’s TapouT Performance Drink Gets Rebrand: Enhanced Ergonomic Bottle & Clean Ingredients

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced a rebranding of its TapouT performance hydration-recovery drink to launch January 2022. As the $7 billion performance drink market continues to gain momentum, the rebrand is intended to broaden consumer market appeal and help secure large distribution networks for TapouT into expanded retail and shelf space.

TapouT is an international lifestyle brand that has been growing beyond its core position at the forefront of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) since its inception in 1997. Rebranded TapouT features a fully bilingual label with all text in both English and Spanish, appealing to Spanish-speaking bi-lingual consumers who have been a large segment of TapouT’s customer base due to interest in MMA, as well as changing demographics in the U.S. The bottle’s ergonomic shape is designed for active lifestyle consumers to enjoy while working out or just simply on the go. TapouT’s appetizing flavor and clean formula, feature a unique balance of ingredients for both hydration and recovery, are called out on the new label including: zero sugar; no artificial sweeteners, colors or flavors; number of calories; 5 electrolytes; 6 B vitamins; and 3 antioxidants.

“New consumers are coming to the performance drink market as this category continues to grow beyond the sports market into the mainstream and an increasing number of Americans are making fitness and nutrition a priority. Our rebranding of TapouT at this time is a strategic decision to improve on-shelf presence and increase appeal to consumers by calling out its clean ingredients, and importantly, as we engage with strategic partners this new look will enhance our ability to win over large distributors and retailers,” stated Bill Meissner, President and Chief Marketing Officer of Splash.

TapouT is currently distributed by a growing number of independent beer wholesalers, a network that contributed significantly in helping Body Armor become one of the top three electrolyte drinks on the market today. Coca-Cola Co. recently announced its intent to acquire full control of Body Armor, valuing the company at approximately $8 billion.

“We are encouraged by the valuation placed on this notable transaction between Body Armor and Coca Cola. This validates Splash’s intentions with our hydration and recovery performance-beverage TapouT”, added Meissner.

Splash recently announced new market distribution with several large beer wholesalers.

For more information visit Tapoutdrinks.com

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group specializes in manufacturing, distribution, sales & marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. SBEV operates in both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments which they believe leverages efficiencies and dilutes risk.

SBEV believes its business model is unique as it ONLY develops/accelerates brands it perceives to have highly visible pre-existing brand awareness or pure category innovation.

Contact Information:

Splash Beverage Group

Info@SplashBeverageGroup.com

www.SplashBeverageGroup.com

954-745-5815

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Attachment