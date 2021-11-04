NextCure Announces Presentations on Targets in Development by Collaborators at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

BELTSVILLE, Md., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases, today announced that new data from two research studies will be presented during oral and poster sessions at the 63rd annual American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting, to be held in Atlanta, Georgia and in a virtual platform on December 11-14, 2021.



The data come from research studies evaluating the role of Siglec-15 (S15) in B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and potential to target S15 in childhood leukemia in collaboration with Emory University, and the impact of LAIR-1 expression on acute myeloid leukemia (AML) blasts and the use of LAIR-1 monoclonal antibodies in AML in collaboration with Vanderbilt University.

Details related to the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Siglec-15 is a Novel Immunomodulatory Protein and Therapeutic Target in Childhood Leukemia

Presenting Author: Claire E. Pillsbury, Emory University School of Medicine

Abstract Number: 515

Session Name: 614. Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemias: Therapies, Excluding Transplantation and Cellular Immunotherapies II

Session Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Session Time: 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Presentation Time: 5:30 PM

Title: A Novel LAIR-1 antibody selectively targets AML stem cells

Presenting Author: Tae Kon Kim, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine

Abstract Number: 3413

Session Name: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemias: Investigational Therapies, Excluding Transplantation and Cellular Immunotherapies: Poster III

Session Date & Time: Monday, December 13, 2021

Session Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

About NextCure, Inc.

NextCure is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Through our proprietary FIND-IO™ platform, we study various immune cells to discover and understand targets and structural components of immune cells and their functional impact in order to develop immunomedicines. Our initial focus is to bring hope and new treatments to patients who do not respond to current cancer therapies, patients whose cancer progresses despite treatment and patients with cancer types not adequately addressed by available therapies. http://www.nextcure.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “intends,” “hope,” “forward” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about NextCure’s plans, objectives and intentions with respect to the discovery of immunomedicine targets and the discovery and development of immunomedicines. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: our limited operating history and no products approved for commercial sale; our history of significant losses; our need to obtain additional financing; risks related to clinical development, marketing approval and commercialization; and the unproven approach to the discovery and development of product candidates based on our FIND-IO platform. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect NextCure’s actual results are described in NextCure’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including NextCure’s most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Q. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. NextCure assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, even if expectations change.

Investor Inquiries

Timothy Mayer, Ph.D.

NextCure, Inc.

Chief Operating Officer

(240) 762-6486

IR@nextcure.com