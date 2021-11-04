Vor to Present New Platform and Preclinical Data at ASH

Knock out of CD123 or CLL-1 by CRISPR-Cas9 from Human Hematopoietic Stem Cells Maintains Hematopoietic Function and is Resistant to Targeted Therapies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Biopharma (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced the upcoming presentation of new data from its novel engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) platform at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 63rd Annual Meeting, taking place in Atlanta, Georgia from December 11-14, 2021.

“The data being presented at ASH underscore the potential of our novel cell and genome engineering platform to change the standard of care for patients living with blood cancers,” said Tirtha Chakraborty, Ph.D., Vor’s Chief Scientific Officer. “By knocking out either CD123 or CLL-1 through CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing, we are exploring a promising new path to treating patients with acute myeloid leukemia with our novel eHSC platform. In addition, our research demonstrating multiplex genome editing of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cells represents another exciting strategy to efficiently and safely edit multiple genes in blood stem cells, potentially enabling the use of multiple targeted blood cancer therapies.”



“In total, we believe these preclinical data, including results showing that T cells derived from the same HSC transplant donor are suitable to become cancer-targeting CAR-T cells, will enable Vor’s development of efficient and safe cell therapies to treat AML patients and support the potential of our novel platform approach.”

ASH Annual Meeting Presentations

Poster Presentation



Title: Knock out of CD123 or CLL-1 By CRISPR-Cas9 Editing from Human Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplants Provide New Possibilities for Increasing Therapeutic Index and Safety for AML Treatment

Abstract Number: 3818

Session Title: 701. Experimental Transplantation: Basic and Translational: Poster III

Presenting Author: Michelle Lin, Ph.D., Head of Preclinical Sciences and HSC Biology, Vor

Date: Monday, December 13, 2021

Time: 6:00pm ET - 8:00pm ET

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5

Poster Presentation



Title: Multiplex Engineering of Human CD34+ HSPCs Enables Dual Gene Knock-out while Maintaining High Engraftment Potential and Safety

Abstract Number: 2939

Session Title: 801. Gene Therapies: Poster II

Presenting Author: Nipul Patel, Scientist, Vor

Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Time: 6:00pm ET - 8:00pm ET

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5



Poster Presentation

Title: G-CSF/Plerixafor Dual-Mobilized Donor Derived CD33 CAR-T cells as Potent and Effective AML Therapy in Pre-Clinical Models

Abstract Number: 1716

Session Title: 703. Cellular Immunotherapies: Basic and Translational: Poster I

Presenting Author: Giacomo Canesin, Ph.D., Scientist, Vor

Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Time: 5:30 pm ET - 7:30pm ET

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5



The posters from these presentations will be available on the Vor corporate website on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 9:00am ET at https://ir.vorbio.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.



