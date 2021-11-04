Cox Media Group Names Chris Eagan VP of Audience and Operations

ATLANTA, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cox Media Group (“CMG”) has announced that Chris Eagan has been named VP of Audience and Operations, CMG Radio effective immediately. In this role Eagan will lead the overarching programming strategy, audience development, and multiplatform distribution for CMG Radio. He will also lead the CMG Digital Content team and partnerships to drive innovation for CMG Radio.

Eagan previously served as Senior Director of Operations for CMG Atlanta Radio, where he led the continued evolution of operations, brand presence, and programming for CMG Atlanta radio’s top-rated brands B98.5 (WSB-FM), News Talk WSB (WSB-AM), 97-1 The River (WSRV-FM), and Kiss 104.1 (WALR-FM).



Eagan joined Cox Media Group in 2008 as the program director at WEZN. In 2012, he assumed the role of director of branding and programming, responsible for on-air programming for WSB-FM and WSRV-FM in Atlanta. He also provided expert consultation with six of CMG’s radio markets as AC/Hot AC Format Leader to achieve target ratings in the adult contemporary brand.



“There is nothing we love more than being able to promote internal talent to fill crucial roles such as this one,” said Rob Babin, SVP-Head of Radio. “Chris is an excellent leader who has demonstrated continued success in every role he has held at CMG. He has the unique ability to combine strategic vision, team alignment, and operational execution leading to successful outcomes. His experience partnering across CMG divisions and partners will be a tremendous asset to our team.”



Jaleigh Long, VP and General Manager of Atlanta radio added, “Eagan has been instrumental in recruiting top talent and connecting our premiere brands with the Atlanta audience for the past nine years. It’s remarkable to have him in this role to make a greater impact across CMG.”



A graduate of Emerson College, Eagan began his radio career holding various positions in Boston, Mass. and in Providence, R.I.



“This is an exciting time for our industry and our company, and I am honored to be tapped for this role,” said Eagan. “I look forward to working with our markets on further enhancing our award-winning radio brands and looking to the future for new partnerships and areas where we can grow our audiences.”



About Cox Media Group

Cox Media Group, Inc. (CMG) is an industry-leading media company with dominant brands, award-winning content, and exceptional people. CMG provides valuable local content to viewers in the communities in which it serves. The company's operations primarily include 33 high-quality, market-leading television stations in 20 markets, 54 top-performing radio stations delivering all genres of content in 11 markets, and numerous streaming and digital platforms. CMG's portfolio includes primary affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable news and independent stations. Additionally, the company also offers a full suite of national, regional, local and digital advertising services with CMG Local Solutions, CoxReps and Gamut. For more information about CMG, visit www.coxmediagroup.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eafa4f0e-9ba4-4a13-a470-7dfbdb6a17da