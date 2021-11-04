Global Sterile Filtration Market to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2026

New York, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sterile Filtration Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960185/?utm_source=GNW

Hitherto the pharmaceutical/biological and food & beverage industries were the primary users of sterilization systems. Even within the food & beverage industry, the focus on sterilization and prevention of containment have become prime focus areas owing to a string of contamination issues across the world. In such a scenario, provision of contaminant-free food/beverages has emerged as a key trend. Hitherto, heat was the primary mode of sterilization. However, many factors such as loss of product characteristics, and high costs of energy are driving food processors to migrate to sterile filtration. In addition, many products such as biopharmaceuticals are not suitable for heat sterilization, leading to increasing use of membrane filters. Even in the food & beverage industry, sterile filtration is gaining increasing acceptance owing to lower process time and costs. Sterile filtration can be achieved through sieving, adsorption, and clogging. Sieving provides the best sterile filtration as the membrane filters block and trap all particles with sizes above the membrane pores. Depending on the type of sterilization required, process industries utilize filters with appropriate size. The biopharmaceutical industry and aseptic rooms have low tolerance levels for contamination and use multiple filters in series or parallel to achieve sterilization. When used in series, multiple filters of the same or different pore sizes are used as per needs.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sterile Filtration estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period. Cartridge Filters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.9% CAGR to reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Capsule Filters segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.4% share of the global Sterile Filtration market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1 Billion by 2026



The Sterile Filtration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.93% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



The market is expected to benefit from increased production of biologics. In the pharmaceutical sector, the biotherapeutics is one of the most rapidly growing segments. Key factors driving the growth of biotherapeutics market include the capability to treat diseases that were earlier untreatable. In addition, biotherapeutics are known for its safety and efficiency. There are several other factors stimulating the biotherapeutics market growth. For instance, technological developments in several associated fields is leading to the development of large collection of plausible drug targets and also considerable progress in the perception of diseases. Furthermore, the synthesis of human insulin and Monoclonal Antibodies (MABs) are also factors helping to propel the biotherapeutics market growth. The existing scenario in the field of biologics is set to drive growth of biotherapeutic medicines in the near term. The number of biotech patents applications continues to increase by around 25% annually.



The biological drugs industry is increasingly focusing on sterile filtration to achieve contaminant-free products. Drugs are highly heat sensitive and filtration plays a key role in ensuring the integrity of these drugs. In addition, there is an increasing focus on bioburden by both regulators and companies as contamination of drugs poses high risks for patients, including fatal risks. From a manufacturer point of view, contamination also includes financial risk as closure of plants could lead to losses in billions of dollars. Moreover, the collateral damage to reputation could and remedial measures from regulators could also severely affect the companies. Even if a batch of drugs does not pass the quality parameters, the lost opportunity in terms of market and financial losses are very high. Sterile filtration therefore plays a significant role in the biopharmaceutical industry as an effective method for sterilizing products. It can be technically very challenging to terminally sterilize biopharmaceutical products, making it vital to use sterilizing-grade filtration for such aseptic processing applications. Heat sterilization, or any other method requiring an input of energy into biotechnology drug products, can cause unwanted degradation to the product, which can only be prevented through the use of sterilized filtration.



Sterilizing membrane filtration as a method for physically removing microbes from heat-sensitive biopharmaceutical fluids has been practiced for several decades, and there is already a high level of expertise and experience in the industry. The process has been well understood and has proved itself to be reliable when validated properly. Sterile filtration is also commonly required for reducing the levels of bioburden within process streams for avoiding the potential formation of a biofilm. Process validation of sterilizing-grade filters is an essential task for ensuring and verifying the filter`s performance within the fluid stream and process conditions.



Membrane Filters Segment to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026



In the global Membrane Filters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$594.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$145.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 9.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured)



3M Company

General Electric Company

Merck KgaA

MilliporeSigma

Pall Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Porvair Filtration Group Ltd.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA

Starlab Scientific Co., Ltd

Sterlitech Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960185/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Importance of Sterile Resources in Various Manufacturing

Processes: A Primer

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

EXHIBIT 1: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How

Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19

Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by

Geographic Region/Country

India?s Second Wave Makes It Clear That Equity is Not a Part of

Global Policy on Tackling COVID

EXHIBIT 2: What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency Against

New Strains is Decreasing?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback

EXHIBIT 3: A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up

Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets:

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 4: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in

Humanity?s History that Left the World in Shambles &

Industries and Markets Upended

What is Sterile Filtration & Why Is it Important in Food &

Pharma Industries?

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Biopharmaceuticals Industry Led by Rising R&D

Investments Fuels Foundational Growth in the Market

EXHIBIT 5: Bioburden Control in a Booming Biopharmaceutical

Industry Spells Opportunity for Sterile Filtration: Global

Biopharmaceutical Sales (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020,

2022, 2024, and 2026

Here?s How Focus On Bioburden Control is Driving Demand for

Sterile Filtration in the Biopharmaceutical Industry

Increase in Vaccine Production Pushes Up Need for Sterile

Filtration

Sterile Filtration & Vaccines

Robust Demand for Processed Food to Benefit Demand Growth

Pandemic Spurs Demand for Packaged Food & Beverages

Why Filtration Is Essential in Food Processing & Production?

On Cards, Robust Growth Opportunities in the Alcohol Industry,

Post Pandemic

EXHIBIT 6: Global Beer Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 7: Global Wine Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Role of Sterile Filtration in Wine & Beer Production



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Sterile Filtration

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Sterile Filtration by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sterile Filtration by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Cartridge Filters

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Cartridge Filters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Cartridge Filters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Capsule Filters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Capsule Filters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Capsule Filters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Membrane Filters

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Membrane Filters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Membrane Filters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Syringe Filters

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Syringe Filters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Syringe Filters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharma & Biotech

Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Pharma & Biotech Companies

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharma & Biotech

Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverage

Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage Companies

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage

Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Contract Research

Organizations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Contract Research

Organizations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Contract Research

Organizations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Academic

Institutes & Research Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Academic Institutes &

Research Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Academic Institutes &

Research Laboratories by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sterile Filtration

by Product - Cartridge Filters, Capsule Filters, Membrane

Filters, Syringe Filters and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Sterile Filtration by Product -

Cartridge Filters, Capsule Filters, Membrane Filters, Syringe

Filters and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sterile Filtration by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cartridge

Filters, Capsule Filters, Membrane Filters, Syringe Filters and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sterile Filtration

by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Food & Beverage

Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic

Institutes & Research Laboratories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Sterile Filtration by End-Use -

Pharma & Biotech Companies, Food & Beverage Companies,

Contract Research Organizations and Academic Institutes &

Research Laboratories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sterile Filtration by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &

Biotech Companies, Food & Beverage Companies, Contract Research

Organizations and Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sterile

Filtration by Product - Cartridge Filters, Capsule Filters,

Membrane Filters, Syringe Filters and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Sterile Filtration by

Product - Cartridge Filters, Capsule Filters, Membrane Filters,

Syringe Filters and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sterile Filtration by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cartridge

Filters, Capsule Filters, Membrane Filters, Syringe Filters and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sterile

Filtration by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Food &

Beverage Companies, Contract Research Organizations and

Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Sterile Filtration by

End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Food & Beverage

Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic

Institutes & Research Laboratories Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sterile Filtration by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &

Biotech Companies, Food & Beverage Companies, Contract Research

Organizations and Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sterile

Filtration by Product - Cartridge Filters, Capsule Filters,

Membrane Filters, Syringe Filters and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Sterile Filtration by

Product - Cartridge Filters, Capsule Filters, Membrane Filters,

Syringe Filters and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sterile Filtration by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cartridge

Filters, Capsule Filters, Membrane Filters, Syringe Filters and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sterile

Filtration by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Food &

Beverage Companies, Contract Research Organizations and

Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Sterile Filtration by

End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Food & Beverage

Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic

Institutes & Research Laboratories Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sterile Filtration by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &

Biotech Companies, Food & Beverage Companies, Contract Research

Organizations and Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Sterile

Filtration by Product - Cartridge Filters, Capsule Filters,

Membrane Filters, Syringe Filters and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Sterile Filtration by

Product - Cartridge Filters, Capsule Filters, Membrane Filters,

Syringe Filters and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Sterile Filtration by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cartridge

Filters, Capsule Filters, Membrane Filters, Syringe Filters and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Sterile

Filtration by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Food &

Beverage Companies, Contract Research Organizations and

Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Sterile Filtration by

End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Food & Beverage

Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic

Institutes & Research Laboratories Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Sterile Filtration by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &

Biotech Companies, Food & Beverage Companies, Contract Research

Organizations and Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sterile

Filtration by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Sterile Filtration by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sterile Filtration by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sterile

Filtration by Product - Cartridge Filters, Capsule Filters,

Membrane Filters, Syringe Filters and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Sterile Filtration by

Product - Cartridge Filters, Capsule Filters, Membrane Filters,

Syringe Filters and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sterile Filtration by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cartridge

Filters, Capsule Filters, Membrane Filters, Syringe Filters and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sterile

Filtration by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Food &

Beverage Companies, Contract Research Organizations and

Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Sterile Filtration by

End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Food & Beverage

Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic

Institutes & Research Laboratories Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sterile Filtration by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &

Biotech Companies, Food & Beverage Companies, Contract Research

Organizations and Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Sterile

Filtration by Product - Cartridge Filters, Capsule Filters,

Membrane Filters, Syringe Filters and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Sterile Filtration by

Product - Cartridge Filters, Capsule Filters, Membrane Filters,

Syringe Filters and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Sterile Filtration by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cartridge

Filters, Capsule Filters, Membrane Filters, Syringe Filters and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Sterile

Filtration by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Food &

Beverage Companies, Contract Research Organizations and

Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: France Historic Review for Sterile Filtration by

End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Food & Beverage

Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic

Institutes & Research Laboratories Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Sterile Filtration by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &

Biotech Companies, Food & Beverage Companies, Contract Research

Organizations and Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sterile

Filtration by Product - Cartridge Filters, Capsule Filters,

Membrane Filters, Syringe Filters and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Sterile Filtration by

Product - Cartridge Filters, Capsule Filters, Membrane Filters,

Syringe Filters and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sterile Filtration by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cartridge

Filters, Capsule Filters, Membrane Filters, Syringe Filters and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sterile

Filtration by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Food &

Beverage Companies, Contract Research Organizations and

Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Sterile Filtration by

End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Food & Beverage

Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic

Institutes & Research Laboratories Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sterile Filtration by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &

Biotech Companies, Food & Beverage Companies, Contract Research

Organizations and Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sterile

Filtration by Product - Cartridge Filters, Capsule Filters,

Membrane Filters, Syringe Filters and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Sterile Filtration by

Product - Cartridge Filters, Capsule Filters, Membrane Filters,

Syringe Filters and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sterile Filtration by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cartridge

Filters, Capsule Filters, Membrane Filters, Syringe Filters and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sterile

Filtration by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Food &

Beverage Companies, Contract Research Organizations and

Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Sterile Filtration by

End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Food & Beverage

Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic

Institutes & Research Laboratories Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sterile Filtration by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &

Biotech Companies, Food & Beverage Companies, Contract Research

Organizations and Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sterile Filtration

by Product - Cartridge Filters, Capsule Filters, Membrane

Filters, Syringe Filters and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Sterile Filtration by Product -

Cartridge Filters, Capsule Filters, Membrane Filters, Syringe

Filters and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sterile Filtration by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cartridge

Filters, Capsule Filters, Membrane Filters, Syringe Filters and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sterile Filtration

by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Food & Beverage

Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic

Institutes & Research Laboratories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: UK Historic Review for Sterile Filtration by End-Use -

Pharma & Biotech Companies, Food & Beverage Companies,

Contract Research Organizations and Academic Institutes &

Research Laboratories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sterile Filtration by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &

Biotech Companies, Food & Beverage Companies, Contract Research

Organizations and Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Sterile

Filtration by Product - Cartridge Filters, Capsule Filters,

Membrane Filters, Syringe Filters and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Sterile Filtration by

Product - Cartridge Filters, Capsule Filters, Membrane Filters,

Syringe Filters and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sterile Filtration by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cartridge

Filters, Capsule Filters, Membrane Filters, Syringe Filters and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Sterile

Filtration by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Food &

Beverage Companies, Contract Research Organizations and

Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Sterile Filtration by

End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Food & Beverage

Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic

Institutes & Research Laboratories Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sterile Filtration by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &

Biotech Companies, Food & Beverage Companies, Contract Research

Organizations and Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Sterile

Filtration by Product - Cartridge Filters, Capsule Filters,

Membrane Filters, Syringe Filters and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Sterile Filtration by

Product - Cartridge Filters, Capsule Filters, Membrane Filters,

Syringe Filters and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sterile Filtration by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960185/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________