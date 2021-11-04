Hugo Davila, MD of Florida Healthcare Specialists Designated as Center of Excellence for Innovative Prostate Treatment

Vero Beach, Fla., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Healthcare Specialists (FHS), a division practice of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) located in Vero Beach, is proud to announce that urologist Hugo Davila, MD has been designated as the only Center of Excellence Physician in Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin Counties to offer Rezūm™ Water Vapor Therapy treatment – a minimally invasive procedure for men being treated for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The Center of Excellence designation recognizes Dr. Davila’s high degree of experience and commitment. He is the only provider in Vero Beach offering the in-office Rezūm™ Water Vapor Therapy procedure.

Rezūm Therapy uses natural water vapor to reduce the size of the prostate and provide lasting symptom relief from BPH without invasive surgery or some of the potential side effects of prescription drugs. BPH is a condition in which a man’s prostate enlarges and squeezes the urethra, causing frustrating symptoms such as frequent or urgent urination, a weak or interrupted urine stream, and the need to get up several times a night to urinate. It affects about 50% of men by age 60, and up to 90% of men by age 85.

Dr. Davila said, “For years, the primary options for treating BPH were through behavior modifications, invasive surgery or medications that may not work for everyone and may have undesirable side effects. Patients often find this minimally invasive therapy to be life-changing, enabling an improved quality of life and the ability to return to normal activities within days of the procedure.”

“Only a select number of physicians have achieved the milestones required to be a Rezūm Center of Excellence,” said FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio Gordan, MD. “Being designated as a Rezūm Center of Excellence is a meaningful recognition for us, as we strive to provide the best possible treatment of urological conditions.

During Rezūm Therapy, which takes place during one brief office visit, natural water vapor is released throughout the targeted prostate tissue. When the steam contacts the tissue and turns back to water, it releases energy, killing the excess prostate cells that squeeze the urethra. Over time, the body’s natural healing response removes the dead cells and shrinks the prostate. With the extra tissue removed, the urethra opens, relieving BPH symptoms while preserving erectile and urinary function.

Dr. Davila provides the most advanced and individualized treatments for urologic disorders of the male and female urinary and genital tracts, as well as conditions of the male reproductive system. He provides care at Florida Healthcare Specialists at 3730 7th Terrace, Suite 101 in Vero Beach, FL.

###

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. In the past four years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

Attachment