GEMXX CORPORATION POSTS POSITIVE QUARTERLY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

“We are very pleased with the performance of Company through this pandemic.” Stated Jay Maull, GEMXX Corporation, CEO. “We continue to build a solid base of reoccurring revenue by signing supply agreements and multi order deals. This is due to the team's hard-work and determination and the company’s ability to offer the best quality Ammolite Gems and Jewelry in this sector.”

Shares issued and outstanding remain the same at 97,466,757. The Quarter’s Account Receivables have increased to $458,172.00 compared to June 2020 of the same Quarter last year which was $20,290.00. The Company’s Payables have decreased this quarter down to $177,628.00 as compared to last quarters $328,466.00 this is a notable decrease. Net Income of $276,939.00 compared to $36,460.00 in the same Quarter the previous year. Total Current liabilities are down to $260,304.00 as compared to $1,500,224.00 from the same quarter last year representing a decrease of 82.6%. The Total Assets of the Company equal $18,409,188.00.

“With the world continuing to reopen, GEMXX is seeing an increase in sales orders from a number of sectors that were shut down as a result of the pandemic.” commented Jay Maull, CEO; the Company and management team are in ongoing discussions with a number of significant long-term clients and expect the revenues of the company to continue to increase quarter over quarter as tourism continues to reopen in key markets.

GEMXX Corporation is a publicly traded, mine to market gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach that owns mining resources, production facilities, and operating assets. GEMXX controls each stage of its production including gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global distribution. GEMXX produces more top quality finished Ammolite than any Ammolite producer. The company’s world class gemstone cutters and jewelry designers are continuously leading the Ammolite industry in new and exciting directions. Our management team is made up of the industry's leading experts with a combined total of 160 years of Ammolite gemstone and jewelry business experience.

