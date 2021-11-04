Risk Strategies Acquires Hibbits Insurance, Inc., Expanding Nationwide Employee Benefits Footprint

BOSTON, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has acquired benefits general agent and retail property & casualty agency Hibbits Insurance, Inc. Terms of the deal were not announced.



Founded in Orangeburg and headquartered in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, Hibbits is a full-service insurance brokerage specializing in group and individual health, life, and disability insurance. It is the first South Carolina-based acquisition for Risk Strategies and the second benefits general agency the company has acquired, as it continues to grow and strengthen its specialty offerings.

“Hibbits is a well-respected leader in South Carolina and has become a trusted partner for many employers and families,” said John Greenbaum, National Employee Benefits Practice Leader for Risk Strategies. “We are thrilled to have the team join the Risk Strategies family and expand our national footprint into the state of South Carolina.”

Hibbits has been family owned and operated since its founding by Rob Hibbits in 1973. Rob, Laura and Jack Hibbits lead the agency and have been instrumental in growing the business across the state of South Carolina. They are heavily involved in their communities and lead numerous charitable efforts.

“Our reputation for providing the best care and best service to our clients for over 50 years will only be amplified by leveraging the depth of a top national broker,” said Rob Hibbits, President of Hibbits, “We are excited to continue to serve our clients and eager to bring them additional value and capabilities through this partnership.”

Hibbits has been a general agent for BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina since 1990 and will continue to serve the needs of South Carolina’s brokerage community. It is noted for its comprehensive experience in individual and group employee benefits, Medicare planning and ancillary coverages. It will become part of the National Employee Benefits Practice and further strengthen the resources that fuel Risk Strategies’ specialist approach to risk.

To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit www.risk-strategies.com.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, and private client risks. With 25 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. riskstrategies.com

Media Contact

Mike Moses

Senior Account Executive

rsc@matternow.com

617-775-9150