IBC 2021 Sees Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint Demonstrate Leadership in Video Transport, 5G and AI-Assisted Remote Production

Hackettstown, NJ, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will be exhibiting in person at IBC 2021, which will take place this year December 3-6 in RAI Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Their onsite teams will be in two locations on the show floor: Hall 1, stand #A63 and Hall 5, stand #H49. Show attendees can view the IBC floorplan and map the Vislink booth at this link.



“IBC is particularly exciting for Vislink this year, as it’s the first time we’re exhibiting our new integrated product range, following the acquisition of Mobile Viewpoint earlier this year,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “This acquisition means that Vislink can now ensure our customers can acquire and deliver video however they need to, over any public or private network. IBC will see us making our Connected Edge video transport concept a reality, through utilizing ubiquitous IP networks and cloud-scale compute across 5G, WiFi6, Mesh and COFDM-enabled networks to acquire, transport and produce high-quality live video.”

Michel Bais, Managing Director, Mobile Viewpoint, said: “At IBC this year we will show how Vislink is meeting the exciting opportunities provided by 5G and other new networks, along with machine learning, that will combine to revolutionize how video is produced and transported. A particular show highlight will be the demonstrations of our vPilot and IQ Sports Producer that show that AI-assisted acquisition is truly ready for prime time.”

With a focus on delivering new production efficiencies and enabling greater creativity for live events that makes an impact on the viewing public, Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will be showcasing a number of significant innovations at this year’s IBC. Visitors will be able to experience the following key advances:

5G Showcase

Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint have been pioneering the use of 5G networks for live contribution of wireless camera video. They will have solution experts at the showcase available to discuss the current state of 5G technologies and how these new platforms will evolve over the coming months and years. These developments in content delivery will revolutionize how live TV is made through new capabilities and greater operational flexibility.

Hall 1, stand #A63

Supporting “On The Pitch” teams, Vislink’s HCAM wireless camera and matching Quantum receiver enables production teams to bring immersive camera views in 4k and HDR formats with single frame latency, enabling full creative freedom through cutting between wireless and wired cameras at will.

Enabling “Sideline Reporting,” the Mobile Viewpoint UltraLink-Air bonded mobile wireless camera solution allows camera teams to be on-air in moments and operate entirely remotely without additional infrastructure to capture key fan moments, live news and to enhance engagement through experts at key events.

Remote Production: By putting IP connectivity and IP workflows at the heart of the latest products from Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint, production teams can now take advantage of go-anywhere wireless freedom combined with increased operational efficiencies that come from Remote Production techniques. For wireless camera systems, Vislink’s Quantum receiver allows producers to utilize the efficiency benefits of decoding and editing captured content at the broadcast center.

Hall 5, stand #H49

Empowering Automated Studio Production: Mobile Viewpoint’s vPilot automated studio system utilizes AI technology to automate in-studio camera direction – autonomously following the speakers and switching camera views between speakers to create engaging content.

Automated and Assisted Sports Production: Mobile Viewpoint’s IQ Sports Producer provides an advanced, AI driven production system that enables cameras to automatically track sporting plays. As a tiered solution, IQ Sports Producer can incorporate all elements to provide a complete viewer ready program – integrating multiple camera positions with on screen graphics, scoreboards and action replays. For higher-tier events, IQ producer can work alongside expert human event directors to give an assisted production that delivers human creativity combined with efficient automated workflows.

Hall 5 and Hall 1 : “Bringing all the content together”

Remote Production: Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint remote production workflow solutions bring key elements of video content to content production teams at their production center — from on-pitch wireless cameras, sideline reporting bonded mobile camera systems, automated studio production and automated sports game production. Mobile Viewpoint’s LinkMatrix control and content management platform allows production teams to ingest content on demand, integrate into their workflows and publish to on-line platforms to create new value streams.

Information on Booking an at-the-Show Meeting:

To book a meeting to discuss Vislink or Mobile Viewpoint solutions at the IBC event, please contact your account representative, or contact Vislink directly at this link.

Note to editors:

If you would like to attend the Vislink Press Conference (3:00 pm CET on Friday, December 3) at IBC, Amsterdam, or arrange a 1-1 interview with a Vislink executive during the show, please email Platform Communications at vislink@platformcomms.com.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions.

The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

