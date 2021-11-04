R.R. DONNELLEY & SONS CO. (RRD) SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Investigates Fairness of Proposed RRD Privatization Agreement to Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. (“RRD”) (NYSE: RRD) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.



On November 3, 2021, RRD announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Atlas Holdings LLC (“Atlas”). Under the agreement, RRD shareholders are expected to receive $8.52 per share in cash in exchange for their shares. Following the closing of the transaction, shares of RRD’s stock will no longer be publicly traded.

Subsequently, Chatham Asset Management LLC, which owns approximately 15% of RRD’s common stock, announced that it had submitted an “enhanced” offer to RRD’s board of directors to acquire all the common stock of RRD not already owned by Chatham for between $9.00 - $9.50 per share in cash.

The investigation is focused on whether RRD’s directors breached their fiduciary duties to the company’s stockholders by failing to adequately shop the company and maximize the buyout price. The investigation also concerns the fairness of the sales process conducted by Centerview Partners LLC, RRD’s financial advisor.

RRD shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/rrdonnelley/, for additional investigation about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

