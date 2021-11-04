TG Therapeutics Highlights Data Selected for Presentation at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced the release of six abstracts that will be presented at the upcoming 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting and exposition, to be held December 11 – 14, 2021, virtually and also live at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Abstracts are now publicly available online via the ASH meeting website at www.hematology.org.



Michael S. Weiss, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are looking forward to a live ASH annual meeting this year where we will be sharing six presentations, including three oral presentations. Specifically, we are pleased to share new data from the UNITY-NHL Phase 2b trial showing the U2 combination in patients with relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma and diffuse large b-cell lymphoma. We are also excited to share two novel analyses from the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial. One highlighting the outcomes of U2 treated patients who had comorbidities or required certain concomitant medications, both of which represent areas of high unmet need as these patients may be poor candidates for BTK therapy. The other presentation sharing the efficacy and safety of U2 by CLL pre-treatment status, that is, comparing the treatment naïve cohort with the previously treated cohort. Finally, we will also share two presentations from studies evaluating U2 triplet regimens with a BTK, namely TG-1701 and ibrutinib. We believe these presentations showcase the strength of our combination B-cell platform, which has the potential to produce multiple product opportunities in the future.”

ASH Presentation Details:

Oral Presentations:

Oral Presentation Title: The Combination of Umbralisib Plus Ublituximab Is Active in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Marginal Zone Lymphoma (MZL): Results from the Phase 2 Global Unity-NHL Trial



Session Date/Time: Saturday, December 11, 2021 / 10:00 AM ET

Session Name: 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, and Other B-Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: Targeted Therapy in Low Grade Lymphoma

Room: Georgia World Congress Center, A411-A412

Lead Author: Julio Chavez, MD, MS, Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa, FL



Oral Presentation Title: Efficacy and Safety of Umbralisib, Ublituximab (U2), and U2 Plus Bendamustine in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)

Session Date/Time: Sunday, December 12, 2021 / 5:30 PM ET

Session Name: 626. Aggressive Lymphomas Prospective Therapeutic Trials: Novel Agents and Combinations

Room: Georgia World Congress Center, Thomas Murphy Ballroom 1-2

Lead Author: John Burke, MD, Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers / US Oncology Research, Aurora, CO

Oral Presentation Title: A Phase 2 Study Evaluating the Addition of Ublituximab and Umbralisib (U2) to Ibrutinib in Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL): A Minimal Residual Disease (MRD)-Driven, Time-Limited Approach

Session Date/Time: Sunday, December 12, 2021 / 10:30 AM ET

Session Name: 642. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Clinical and Epidemiological I

Room: Georgia World Congress Center, B401-B402

Lead Author: Lindsey E. Roeker, MD, CLL Program, Leukemia Service, Division of Hematologic Oncology, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY

Poster Presentations:

Poster Presentation Title: The Selective Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitor TG-1701 As Monotherapy and in Combination with Ublituximab and Umbralisib (U2) in Patients with B-Cell Malignancies

Date/Time: Saturday, December 11, 2021 / 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM ET

Session Name: 642. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster I

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5

Lead Author: Chan Y. Cheah, MBBS, DMSc, Linear Clinical Research, Nedlands, Australia; Medical School, University of Western Australia, Perth, Australia; and Department of Haematology, Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital, Perth, Australia

Poster Presentation Title: Favorable Outcomes for Patients Treated with U2 with Co-Morbidities or Concomitant Medications: A Retrospective Analysis of Unity-CLL Phase 3 Trial

Date: Monday, December 13, 2021 / 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Session Name: 642. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster III

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5 Lead Author: Javier Pinilla-Ibarz, MD, Lymphoma Section Head, Director of Immunotherapy, Malignant Hematology Division at the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida



Poster Presentation Title: Efficacy and Safety of Ublituximab in Combination with Umbralisib (U2) in Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) By Treatment Status: A Sub-Analysis of the Phase 3 Unity-CLL Study

Date/Time: Monday, December 13, 2021 / 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Session Name: 642. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster III

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5

Lead Author: Ryan Jacobs, MD, Department of Hematology, Lymphoma Division, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Levine Cancer Institute/Atrium Health, Charlotte, NC

Abstracts are now publicly available via the ASH meeting website at www.hematology.org. Final presentations will be accessible at the above dates/times via the publications page of TG corporate website at http://tgtxinc.com/publications.cfm.

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.

TG Therapeutics is a fully-integrated, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. In addition to an active research pipeline including five investigational medicines across these therapeutic areas, TG has received accelerated approval from the U.S. FDA for UKONIQ® (umbralisib), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma who have received at least one prior anti-CD20-based regimen and relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma who have received at least three prior lines of systemic therapies. Currently, the Company has three programs in Phase 3 development for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) and patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and several investigational medicines in Phase 1 clinical development. For more information, visit www.tgtherapeutics.com , and follow us on Twitter @TGTherapeutics and Linkedin .

UKONIQ® is a registered trademark of TG Therapeutics, Inc.

