Nanocelle® Patent Granted in Usa

Medlab receives Granted Patent Protection for NanoCelle® in the USA by US Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO)

SYDNEY, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medlab Clinical Ltd (ASX: MDC) is extremely pleased to announce the USPTO has granted patent protection for NanoCelle® “Transmucosal and transdermal delivery systems” (Patent No. 11160753) in the United States of America. This announcement follows just three weeks after announcing the ‘Notice of Allowance’ received by the USPTO. (October 06, 2021).

Medlab has now filed and granted global Patent protection for NanoCelle® in the following jurisdictions until 2036.

Oceania:

Australia

New Zealand (Accepted)

America’s:

Canada

United States

Asia:

Hong Kong (Requested)

Singapore (Under Examination)

Europe:

• Albania • Hungary • Portugal • Austria • Ireland • Romania • Belgium • Iceland • San Marino • Bulgaria • Italy • Serbia • Croatia • Lithuania • Slovakia • Cyprus • Luxembourg • Slovenia • Czech Republic • Latvia • Spain • Denmark • Malta • Sweden • Estonia • Monaco • Switzerland • Finland • Netherlands • Turkey • France • North Macedonia • United Kingdom • Germany • Norway • Greece • Poland

Dr Sean Hall, CEO of Medlab said, “This is a very exciting time for Medlab. The United States provides unparalleled opportunities in innovation, investment, and commercialisation. The granting of NanoCelle® US Patent gives Medlab the Green-light to pursue potential partnering opportunities in the largest and most powerful marketplace in the world.”

Authorisation & Additional information

This announcement was authorised by the Board of Directors of Medlab Clinical Limited.

About Medlab Clinical:

Medlab Clinical Ltd (ASX: MDC) is pioneering the development and commercialisation of a delivery platform, allowing for enhanced medical properties, including increased efficacy, safety, patient compliance and stability. Medlab’s pipeline comprises a number of small and large molecules from repurposing generic medicines to enhancing the delivery of immunotherapies. Patented lead drug candidate NanaBis™ has been developed for cancer bone pain as a viable alternative to opioid use. Data to date, strongly suggests NanaBis™ may be equally effective in non-cancer neuropathic pain. NanoCelle®, the patented delivery platform is wholly owned by Medlab and developed in Medlab’s owned OGTR Registered Laboratory. NanoCelle® is designed to address known medication problems, addressing global unmet medical needs. Medlab operates in Australia (Head Office), USA, and the UK. For more information, please visit www.medlab.co

Medlab – better medicines, better patient care

