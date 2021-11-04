New Basement Gold Targets Identified at Novo’s Egina Project

HIGHLIGHTS



Novo has identified multiple discrete untested aeromagnetic anomalies with magnetic characteristics comparable to the “Hemi-style” gold-bearing sanukitoid intrusions being developed by De Grey Mining Ltd. (“ De Grey ”) (ASX: DEG).

”) (ASX: DEG). Novo’s extensive Pilbara land package includes 216 km 2 of highly prospective yet under-explored Mallina Basin geology across a significant NE trending mineralized corridor potentially extending to De Grey’s Hemi gold discovery (Figure 1).

of highly prospective yet under-explored Mallina Basin geology across a significant NE trending mineralized corridor potentially extending to De Grey’s Hemi gold discovery (Figure 1). Review of historical exploration has defined two large (> 1 km strike) coincident high-order Au-As-Sb soil anomalies along the structural corridor in the vicinity of the Becher epithermal system.

Reconnaissance drilling undertaken by another issuer in 1997 (20 x 200 m) within the Au-As-Sb anomalous zones intersected up to 4.38 g/t Au. This information has not been verified by Novo and is not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout the Egina project.

Exploration planned for early 2022 includes high-resolution aeromagnetics, regolith and basement mapping, grid soil sampling and drilling to test these priority targets.



Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54d57cee-80e2-4930-b584-df87b4dd99e8

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce that it has identified a series of new targets in the northern sector of the Egina project centred on exploration licence 47/3673 (Figure 2). These newly identified targets are located within a broad NE-trending structural corridor which forms part of a network of shear zones and sanukitoid intrusive centres that host De Grey’s recent Hemi discovery1. Hemi is one of Australia’s recent major gold discoveries, hidden under 20 to 30 m of transported cover.

The new targets include multiple discrete magnetic targets identified from detailed aeromagnetic interpretation, interpreted to represent potential intrusive bodies under cover, and extensive Au-As-Sb soil anomalies in the vicinity of the epithermal vein system at Becher.

Figure 2 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af5d3d06-2ab9-4d90-9b95-68ca257c4026

Exploration licence 47/3673 has few outcrops (approximately 10% of the tenement contains outcrop and subcrop) and is essentially covered by colluvial and alluvial material, calcrete and several ridges of aeolian sand dunes. The large (> 1 km long) coincident Au-As-Sb soil geochemical anomalies are restricted to areas of weathered outcrop and subcrop only, and thus the bedrock targets remain open under transported cover for several kilometres to the WSW and ENE.

Previous reconnaissance inclined rotary air blast (“RAB”) drilling by Resolute Mining Limited (“Resolute”) (ASX: RSG) in 1997 across the northern Becher Au-As-Sb anomaly yielded encouraging results including multiple gold assays of greater than 1 g/t Au (Figure 3) including:

3m @ 3.68 g/t Au from 25m (LGRB306) including 1m @ 4.38 g/t Au from 25m

1m @ 1.04 g/t Au from 30m (LGRB294)

1m @ 1.63 g/t Au from 26m (LGRB299)

2m @ 1.09 g/t Au from 32m (LGRB300)

Table 1 below provides a list of location information plus significant intersections from RAB drilling.

This historical data was disclosed in annual exploration reports (“Reports”) filed by Resolute on the Western Australian Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety’s (“DMIRS”) website in 1997. The technical information contained in Table 1 has been extracted from the Reports. Reference should be made to the Reports which are available on DMIRS’ website (https://geodocs.dmirs.wa.gov.au/Web/documentlist/10/Report_Ref/A55647).

A qualified person has not verified the technical information contained in the Reports, and Novo is unaware of the existence of any technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects or the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves in connection with the technical information contained in the Reports. Novo is unable to comment on the reliability of the technical information contained in the Reports and therefore, reliance should not be placed on such technical information.

Figure 3 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/834c16b4-769b-4a65-9ca4-8a8b14d4be26

“Novo’s exploration team has been diligently reviewing the northern portion of its Egina land holdings for prospectivity for Hemi-type discoveries,” commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Non-Executive Co-Chairman and a director of Novo. “Numerous potential intrusive centers resembling sanukitoids like those at Hemi exist along a NE trending corridor extending from Novo’s tenure to Hemi. At Becher, a coincident Au-As-Sb soil anomaly is associated with an interpreted cluster of such intrusions. Novo plans to undertake high-resolution aeromagnetics, regolith and basement mapping and grid soil sampling in preparation for drilling in 2022.”

1 Refer to De Grey’s public disclosure materials which are available at https://degreymining.com.au/

2022 Egina Basement Gold Program

Historical data analysis is ongoing at Egina, with further geophysical and structural interpretation to aid in drill targeting to be completed early in 2022. Drilling is planned to test intrusive targets defined by high-resolution aeromagnetics, the extensive, coincident Au-As-Sb soil anomalies at Becher and targets defined by historic RAB drilling.

Gold analyses from drilling programs will be completed by PhotonAssay through the Intertek Laboratory in Perth, where Novo are currently receiving 7 - 9 day turnaround times for gold assay.

QP STATEMENT

Dr. Quinton Hennigh (P.Geo.) is the qualified person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release other than the technical information extracted from the Reports. Dr. Hennigh is the non-executive co-chairman and a director of Novo.

