World Insurance Associates Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary

Tinton Falls, NJ, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World), a top-100 insurance brokerage, announced today a major milestone – its 10th year in business. The top-100 insurance brokerage – founded by banking and insurance industry veterans in Tinton Falls, N.J. – has grown into a full-service insurance brokerage powerhouse with more than 1,600 employees in 155 offices across 30 states and serving more than 200,000 clients.

“To say that I am grateful and humbled by my team’s success over the past 10 years would be an enormous understatement. I take great pride in what we have accomplished and I want to thank our dedicated and talented employees, our loyal customers and our business partners,” said Rich Eknoian, co-founder and chief executive officer of World. “As we celebrate this important milestone, I am even more enthusiastic about the future. We are just getting warmed up and our best days are ahead of us.”

World has driven both organic growth and acquisition growth – completing upwards of 125 acquisitions in 10 years with a focus on agencies in specialized markets to create a well-rounded portfolio of expertise for its clients.

“Our growth is in large part due to our acquisition partners who not only brought their business, but more importantly, brought their talent and market expertise that has shaped World’s offering for our clients,” said Phil Nisbet, co-founder and director of mergers & acquisitions. “We have assembled a world-class team here and I am delighted to see how far we have come and look forward to an even brighter future.”

During the past decade, World has significantly expanded its product offering across business and personal insurance lines, employee benefits, financial and retirement services, and most recently, human capital management solutions. Simultaneously, World’s reach across niche industries includes specialists catering to hospitality, medical malpractice, transportation, self-storage facilities, cannabis, manufacturing, auto services, professional services, construction and public entities. But the icing on the cake is World’s ability to provide its clients with personal, high-touch customer service. This unique value proposition sets World apart from the competition on both ends of the industry rankings’ lists.

“The ability to offer our clients of all sizes large-scale products and providers combined with personal service from local agents who know your name and take your call, was our priority from the start 10 years ago,” Eknoian said. “I’m thrilled we delivered on that goal and like our tagline says, we will continue to provide our clients with ‘the best of both worlds’ for the foreseeable future.”

“It’s amazing to reflect on the past 10 years and to think about how far we have come – from a few guys and a dream, to end up where we are today is truly exciting,” Nisbet, said. “I’m proud to say that as we continue to grow, we consistently adhere to our core values of collaboration, trust, partnership, and accountability – and as a result, we are disrupting conventional insurance brokerage.”

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with products and services from top providers combined with personal service from local professionals. World’s product line spans personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, financial and retirement services, and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed more than 124 acquisitions and serves its clients from more than 154 offices across the U.S. World is a Top-100 U.S. Broker, ranked #2 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, and is a Top-50 ranked personal lines agency by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.