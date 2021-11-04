English Latvian

RESOLUTIONS

of the extraordinary meeting of shareholders

of the Joint Stock Company "Latvijas Gāze" of November 4, 2021

Election of the Audit Committee and determination of remuneration for the Audit Committee Considering the resignation notification of members of the Audit Committee Benita Kudore and Anita Kaņepa and pursuant to Section 557 Paragraph nine of the Financial Instruments Market Law to release Anton Belevitin and Juris Savickis from their positions of the Audit Committee members at the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze”.

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes

Pursuant to the nominations submitted by the shareholders to elect Joint Stock Company "Latvijas Gāze" Audit Committee in the composition of four members for a three-year period, setting beginning of term of duties on November 4, 2021: Juris Lapše; Anita Kaņepa; Anton Belevitin; Juris Savickis (member of the Council).

Voting results: decision is taken by dividing of votes

To determine the remuneration for each Audit Committee member EUR 10 000 per year after tax.

.

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes

Riga, November 4, 2021

The Board of Joint Stock Company "Latvijas Gāze"