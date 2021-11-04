PropTech Entrepreneur Kerry W. Kirby to Keynote Live Webcast on Utilizing Technology to Fill Labor Shortage Gaps

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 365 Connect, the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that its CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, will serve as keynote speaker in a live webcast. The webcast, Operating in The Vast Sea of No-Show Interviews and Resignations Through Technology, is scheduled to air on Nov. 10, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. ET on MultifamilyBiz.com, the largest media resource in the multifamily housing industry.

Operating in The Vast Sea of No-Show Interviews and Resignations Through Technology discusses the shift in today's workforce that is changing the way businesses operate. The webcast delves into the obstacles many businesses are facing in filling positions, and how technology is stepping in to supplement the labor shortage. It will look inside the rental housing market, and explore how property managers are shifting more of their customer-facing interactions online.

"Innovation, fueled by the need for businesses to serve customers without disruption, is the catalyst that is driving change in the market," Kirby explained. "Seamless, streamlined digital workflows have become necessary to transact business, as the market has proven that you must adapt every facet of your business to a customer-centric space, especially to optimize operations with less staff."

Joining Kirby is property management expert Ernest F. Oriente of PowerHour, an industry professional since 1988 and the author of SmartMatch Alliances. Oriente and Kirby have presented over 140 webcasts together, covering an array of topics from strategies on maintaining optimum performance of multifamily communities to the latest technology trends. With nearly 50 years of combined experience in the multifamily housing industry, Oriente and Kirby deliver comprehensive, educational, and leading-edge programming, which earned the duo an array of global recognition with highly acclaimed gold Communicator, w3, and Dot COMM Awards.

Oriente responded, "Kerry is the ultimate go-to resource for all things digital within the multifamily housing arena, and I am excited to join him in this discussion on how our world continues to shift as we enter a new era of business operations. Like all material we produce for our webcast series, we strive to deliver relevant, straightforward information to our audience, so they can better prepare for the newest wave of developments in the market."

Kirby concluded, "Over the years, technological advancements have changed the way we shop for goods and services, share social updates with friends, and even transact business. Now, expedient changes in technology are helping us supplement our workforce through handling redundant task. The multifamily housing industry is in a prime position to strengthen their future business models by embracing the emerging digital transformation taking place."

Registration for the webcast is available at MultifamilyBiz.com.

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect is the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to delivering an integrated suite of comprehensive technology solutions, 365 Connect empowers property managers to accelerate conversions, simplify transactions, and elevate services. Learn how 365 Connect is leveraging its legacy of continuous innovation to solve tomorrow's challenges today at 365connect.com.

Media Relations

media@365connect.com

504-299-3444

365 Connect is the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry.









