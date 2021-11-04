Bay Area Cities to Adopt Innovative Simplicity Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Simplicity, which provides a leading-edge platform for communication between municipalities and residents, announced that Menlo Park, Belmont, Burlingame, San Leandro and Colma joined the platform. The Simplicity Platform allows city officials to efficiently manage all city-related communication, including daily announcements, road closures, upcoming events, and emergency notifications.



Simplicity helps residents to stay informed and connected in real-time. By using the Simplicity Platform, cities and residents can combat the growth of misinformation on social media and improve the speed of information sharing, as well as enable residents to choose the type of information they receive.

City of Burlingame Mayor Ann O’Brien stated: “Simplicity is a fabulous application that really connects a city with its residents. It is an opportunity for our residents to receive factual and trustworthy local updates, and serves as a convenient source of local news right at your fingertips.”

“We are pleased to implement such an innovative and simple-to-use solution,” commented Clay Curtin, Communication Manager at the City of Menlo Park. “The team behind Simplicity understands not only how crucial it is for residents to have access to official information from us, but also what challenges we experience on our side in administration and how to address them.”

Simplicity’s team provides support to cities beyond onboarding the platform. “We don’t want cities to just join our platform, we want them to succeed on it,” said Juraj Gago, co-founder of Simplicity. Simplicity Mobile App for Residents is free and available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. After officially onboarding a city to the platform, Simplicity’s team works closely with its representatives to make sure they utilize the platform to its fullest potential.

About Simplicity:

Simplicity is a smart communication platform that revolutionizes the way cities and public agencies connect with their residents. After successfully delivering the Simplicity platform to over 50 cities in Europe, the company raised $8.5m in seed funding for its U.S. expansion, backed by American and European VCs. For more information, visit www.onesimplicity.com

Mariia Ternovskaia

Simplicity Tech Inc.

312-838-4971

mariia@onesimplicity.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad66eddc-c9fa-47d3-8b34-c2e1455c28ae