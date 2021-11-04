Next Super Stocks on the Move: LGIQ, OGGFF, AIMLF, and ENTEF. Emerging Leaders in Plant-Based Food Brands, E-Sports, HealthTech, and AdTech

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, is highlighting the latest CEO comments and news from companies recently presenting at its highly acclaimed NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conferences, and investor “LiveChats” on social media streams. Over 170,000 investors have participated in Wall Street Reporter’s livestream events in the past 90 days.



AI/ML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) Chairman, Tim Daniels: “Mental Health App Expands AI/ML Digital Health Ecosystem - Targeting Multi-Billion Dollar Market Opportunities”

NEXT SUPER STOCK conference presenter AI/ML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) is rapidly expanding its portfolio of HealthTech assets. AIMLF chairman Tim Daniels updated investors on the company’s latest digital healthcare growth initiatives, which now includes Tech2Health, a European mental health app innovator. Tech2Health is positioned for explosive revenue growth as European healthcare mandates now provide about 2,500 Euro per patient annually for mental wellness. Tech2Health has just signed with a French multinational manufacturer, to provide mental wellness support to their 170,000 employees globally, and additional Enterprise contracts are in the pipeline.

AIMLF Chairman Tim Daniels shared with investors how AIMLF is expanding its global digital healthcare footprint with synergistic acquisitions of innovative HealthTech companies. Tim also updated investors on progress at AIMLF’s HealthGauge platform which uses AI and machine learning for applications ranging from remote patient monitoring, to fitness/health tracking and more. AIMLF focus is on scaling revenue growth, by offering its services to enterprise and consumers via a SaaS recurring revenue subscription model. Tim Daniels also updated investors on AIML’s growing pipeline of M&A opportunities in the HealthTech space, which could have a positive impact on maximizing shareholder value in coming months.

November 4 - AIML Announce that its majority-owned subsidiary, Health Gauge, has entered into a Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") licensing agreement with Rapid Test & Trace Canada, providing RTTC with a "Health Gauge-powered" verifiable, self-administering, rapid COVID testing solution for use by RTTC's corporate and retail customers. Deployment of this bespoke platform is expected within the next 30 days.

Under the terms of the agreement, Health Gauge will receive up to $2.50 per test in transactional fees (plus data storage, video session, and setup costs) as compensation for use of its proprietary AI-powered platform and technological infrastructure, as the foundation for a verifiable COVID testing app used by RTTC's customer base. RTTC retains the right to license Health Gauge's solution exclusively for COVID testing for Canada, United States, Mexico, Australia, and the United Kingdom, provided RTTC achieves and maintains sales of no less than 50,000 tests per month in each of the 5 named countries by March 1, 2022.

Logiq, Inc. (OTC: LGIQ) (NEO: LGIQ) President, Brent Suen: “On Path to $100 Million Revenues”

NEXT SUPER STOCK conference presenter Logiq, Inc. (OTC: LGIQ) (NEO: LGIQ) President Brent Suen recently shared with investors how LGIQ is now positioned to more than double revenues - to a potential $100 million run rate - within the next 18 months fueled, by M&A, organic growth and increasing profit margins. LGIQ enables global ecommerce and fintech services for small to medium size businesses worldwide. LGIQ’s DataLogiq AI-driven adtech business is expected to be a major driver of revenue growth and profit margin expansion in the next 12 months, as more digital marketing agencies are joining the platform.

Brent Suen articulated how LGIQ has compelling upside, based on valuation comparables to its peers in the e-commerce/fintech space. While LGIQ trades at about 2X revenues, its peers such as SHOP, SE, STNE, JMIA and others are often trading at 20-30X revenues. An additional upside catalyst for investors is the potential spinout of LGIQ’s Indonesia fintech and ecommerce business as a stand-alone public entity.

November 4 - LGIQ announces its board of directors has approved a plan to separate its DataLogiq and AppLogiq businesses into two independent publicly traded companies.

Following a strategic review of the company's growth strategies and structure, the board determined that creating two standalone businesses would best position DataLogiq and AppLogiq to capitalize on their respective growth opportunities in the rapidly evolving global e-commerce and fintech landscape, and would be the best path to creating shareholder value.

The plan calls for the AppLogiq business to be acquired by another existing or newly formed publicly traded company. The AppLogiq segment includes mobile e-commerce solutions, a recently announced mobile fintech platform for microlending, and the company’s beneficial stake in PT Weyland Indonesia Perkasa (WIP). WIP is the operator of the AtozGo™ food delivery service and AtozPay™ mobile e-wallet.

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela: “10X Increase in Revenue Run Rate in 10 Months is Just The Start”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream shared that revenues have increased to $25 million+ run rate - which is a ten-fold increase in 10 months. Konrad says this is just the beginning as his goal is building ESE into a billion dollar global e-sports enterprise. Wasiela shared that “ESE now has a growing e-sports M&A pipeline with over $100 million annual revenues” and expected to close a significant number of these potential transactions in the coming months.

In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, ESE CEO Konrad Wasiela, says the company is now ready to scale - expanding its global footprint, with new partnerships with global brands like Porsche, and Kia driving revenue growth with aggressive focus on top line sales and margin expansion, and M&A opportunities. ESE is now rapidly expanding, with multiple revenue streams including, e-sports infrastructure software powering global tournaments, exclusive digital media distribution, broadcast rights, and owning world-class leagues and teams, including its K1CK global E-Sports franchise.

November 3 - Digital Motorsports brand will be hosting the first annual Digital Motorsports World Cup on November 28, 2021.

Top professional drivers from around the world will participate in this unique esports race using Porsche 911 GT3 cup cars on the iRacing portal, the world’s premier motorsport racing simulation. Six drivers will compete in a state-of-the-art studio with the remaining drivers joining remotely from locations around the globe. The live event will have two hosts, two commentators, and three analysts, bringing Digital Motorsports’ racing to the same production level as major global tournaments such as CS:GO, Valorant, and League of Legends.

Digital Motorsports is the organizer and promoter of the event. The simulators that will be on stage will showcase the turnkey solutions which can be purchased directly through the Company’s e-commerce platform, www.digital-motorsports.com .

October 25 - ENTEF closes the acquisition of Frenzy, a European media and production infrastructure company focused on the video game industry, which creates and executes esports and gaming events, broadcasts, and media content.

October 6 - ENTEF wholly owned e-sports team, K1CK Esports, has qualified for the Apex Legends (“ALGS”) Pro League, which has a $5 million prize pool.

ALGS is a competition for the popular e-sport Apex Legends, developed by Electronic Arts. The game is available on multiple platforms, including Playstation, Xbox, and PC.

K1CK E-sports CEO, Pedro Fernandes commented, “The video game Apex Legends is seeing major growth and this $5M USD Pro League esports competition is clear validation of the game’s growing market. I am excited to announce that K1CK has qualified to the ALGS Pro League and will be competing against some of best teams in the world. The ALGS Pro League will include the highest level of competition, all fighting for a significant prize pool and chance to be crowned the best esports team in Apex Legends.”

September 15 - ENTEF closes the acquisition of e-sports company Auto Simulation Limited T/A Digital Motorsports, an Ireland-based provider of advanced simulation racing (“sim racing”) infrastructure, technology, and support. Sim racing is one of the hottest growth categories in the multi-billion dollar global e-sports market.

Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) CEO Matt Lurie: “Ready to Scale with Plant-Based Brands and Next Gen Organic Retailing”

Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investor conference, is capitalizing on twin megatrends in the booming plant-based foods space and specialty organic retailing. In his recent presentation, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie shared with investors how OGGFF is positioned for explosive growth in the coming months, as it scales its “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores and launches its “Future of Cheese” brand which targets multi-billion dollar opportunities in the global plant-based dairy sector.

OGGFF’s “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores have built up a cult following among millennial shoppers in Toronto, Canada through a fun experiential retail concept and discount pricing - “Healthier Food For Less”. OGGFF currently has four stores generating over $30 million in revenue, at strong gross margins - and is now at an inflection point - ready to scale rapidly with new locations. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie discusses the possibilities for scaling the Organic Garage brand globally, whether through company owned stores, partnerships, and or franchises.

OGGFF is further leveraging its retailing domain expertise into the plant-based foods space. With a strong knowledge of what sells on retail shelves and what today’s consumers want, OGGFF is developing its owned plant-based CPG brands. OGGFF has just launched the “Future of Cheese” brand targeting the dairy alternatives space. Developed by the world’s leading cheese experts, Future of Cheese is rolling out a full line of cheese, butter and other exciting plant-based dairy products. The brand is a hit with consumers - OGGFF’s initial run of butters has sold out within 48 hours of launching with selected retailers in Ontario. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, Matt Lurie discusses OGGFF’s growth strategy for global sales expansion of Future of Cheese in retail and restaurants.

November 4 - OGGFF announces that Mr. Yosi Heber, a former Executive of Kraft Heinz Co., Danone S.A. and IAC/ InterActiveCorp has joined the Advisory Board of its wholly-owned plant-based food company, Future of Cheese Inc.

Mr. Heber brings a tremendous wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Future of Cheese team, having built a highly successful career in EVP, CMO and GM positions across multiple industries in the US and Europe. Mr. Heber spent over 13 years at Kraft and Danone in various Executive levels and four years as Chief Marketing Officer of Barry Diller’s IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Entertainment Division, where he worked closely with IAC digital giants Expedia, Ticketmaster, Match.com, and Lending Tree. In 2006, Mr. Heber founded Oxford Hill Partners and has since accumulated significant profit achievements driving hundreds of millions of dollars in marketing revenue streams for global multinational clients including Procter & Gamble, Novartis, Pitney Bowes, Nestle, Hyundai Capital, UnitedHealthcare, Krispy Kreme, Textron, Readers Digest, and Clorox. For the past 20 years, Mr. Heber has served as a Board Member of the Wharton Global Marketing Practicum, at the Wharton Business School in the US, and has been featured on media outlets including The New York Times, USA Today and CNBC. Mr. Heber will work closely with the Company’s senior management team to develop and execute brand and product specific marketing, retail and consumer driven strategies, assist in introducing the Company’s products to the US market, help to build significant strategic relationships, and establish Future of Cheese as a leader in the plant-based food category.

November 2- OGGFF signs its first distribution deal in the Ontario market with Cheese Boutique, co-owned and operated by Future of Cheese Maître Fromager and co-founder Afrim Pristine. Cheese Boutique is one of Canada’s most esteemed and reputable cheese retailers and fine-foods distributors, supplying the top retail stores, restaurants, chefs and hotels for 30 years. "The line-up of plant-based butters, cheeses and spreads crafted by Future of Cheese easily fit within our highly curated portfolio of world-class products that we supply to our clients," stated Afrim Pristine. "We sold out of the first production run in under 48 hours and the response has been amazing! Our clients want more, and more is on the way."

October 28 - OGGFF engages Savills Real Estate to represent the company in locating, negotiating and signing prospective new Organic Garage sites, as the company prepares for the largest expansion plan since the company’s inception.

October 21 - OGGFF’s plant-based foods company, Future of Cheese sells out the initial run of its line of butters to selected retailers in Ontario following its successful launch earlier in the week.

