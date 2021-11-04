22nd Annual Newport Beach Film Festival Announces 2021 Award Winners

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Newport Beach Film Festival (NBFF) proudly announces its 2021 Awards. The 22nd edition of the Festival was held in person from October 21-28, 2021, showcasing over 300 films from around the world. During its eight-day run, the Festival hosted red carpet premieres, nightly special events, live music performances and compelling conversations with filmmakers. Highlights included the 2021 Festival Honors program celebrating Variety's '10 Actors to Watch', International Spotlights, Centerpiece screenings, Special Programs and curated shorts programs. The Festival's selection committee reviewed nearly 3,000 films. The films competed for Audience, Jury and Festival Awards.

"The 2021 Awards represent excellence in original storytelling and exceptional creative talent. With a solid number of premieres, awards contenders and a strong presence of local and international films, the Festival drew enthusiastic audiences. The Festival was proud to be back on the big screen in person and host a remarkable number of filmmakers," stated Gregg Schwenk, NBFF's CEO / Co-Founder.

AUDIENCE AWARDS

Best Narrative Feature: Belfast

Best Documentary Feature: Unzipped: An Autopsy of American Inequality

Best International Film: The Hand of God (Italy)

Best Animated Feature: Flee

Best Art Architecture + Design Film: Tell Them We Were Here

Best Action Sports Film: *Tie* - Birth of the Endless Summer: Discovery of Cape St. Francis (World Premiere) / In the Water: Behind the Lens

Best Culinary Film: Michelin Stars II - Nordic by Nature

Best Environmental Film *Tie*: Still a Black Star / After the Wildfires

Best Music Film: Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres

Best Short Narrative: Freya

Best Short Documentary *Tie*: Radical Love / Imagemaker

Best Music Video: enough.

Best Animated Short: Maestro

JURY AWARDS

Narrative Feature Film

Best Film: The Falconer

Best Actor: Gabriel Byrne - Death of a Ladies Man

Best Actress: Kali Reis - Catch the Fair One

Best Director: Seán Breathnach - Shelter (Foscadh)

Best Cinematographer: Nicholas Bupp - The Falconer

Best Screenwriter: Adam Sjöberg / Seanne Winslow - The Falconer

Documentary Feature Film

Best Documentary: SET!

Short Films

Animated Short: Flowing Home

Narrative Short: ALA KACHUU - Take and Run

Documentary Short: Shaba

FESTIVAL AWARDS FOR OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT

Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal -The Lost Daughter

Director: Yimou Zhang - One Second

International Narrative: My Father Marianne (Sweden)

US Narrative: C'mon C'mon

Documentary: Cat Daddies

Outstanding Performance: Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

Outstanding Performance: Richard Jenkins - The Humans

Outstanding Performance: - Amy Schumer - The Humans

Best Editing Narrative Feature: Tankhouse

Best Editing Documentary Feature: Pure Grit

Best Editing Short Film: Birdie

Short Film: The Crossing

Short Film: I Want to Make a Film About Women

Short Film: The FBI's Secret War

Short Film: Lilias Adie

On Sunday, October 24, the Newport Beach Film Festival, in conjunction with Visit Newport Beach, celebrated outstanding achievement in film and television at the 2021 Festival Honors event at the Balboa Bay Resort. The 2021 Festival honorees include Rosanna Arquette (Icon Award), Winston Duke (Maverick Award), Regina Hall (Artist of Distinction Award), Harvey Keitel (Lifetime Achievement Award), Ray Liotta (Icon Award), Thomasin McKenzie (Breakout Performance Award), Simon Rex (Spotlight Award), Jeffrey Wright (Variety Legend and Groundbreaker Award). The event also featured Variety's 10 Actors to Watch awards recognizing emerging talent in film and television: Camille Cottin, Danielle Deadwyler, Leslie Grace, Moses Ingram, Emilia Jones, Jaden Michael, Justin H. Min, Angourie Rice, Filippo Scotti and Saniyya Sidney.

