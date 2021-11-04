22nd Annual Newport Beach Film Festival Announces 2021 Award Winners

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Newport Beach Film Festival (NBFF) proudly announces its 2021 Awards. The 22nd edition of the Festival was held in person from October 21-28, 2021, showcasing over 300 films from around the world. During its eight-day run, the Festival hosted red carpet premieres, nightly special events, live music performances and compelling conversations with filmmakers. Highlights included the 2021 Festival Honors program celebrating Variety's '10 Actors to Watch', International Spotlights, Centerpiece screenings, Special Programs and curated shorts programs. The Festival's selection committee reviewed nearly 3,000 films. The films competed for Audience, Jury and Festival Awards.
"The 2021 Awards represent excellence in original storytelling and exceptional creative talent. With a solid number of premieres, awards contenders and a strong presence of local and international films, the Festival drew enthusiastic audiences. The Festival was proud to be back on the big screen in person and host a remarkable number of filmmakers," stated Gregg Schwenk, NBFF's CEO / Co-Founder.
AUDIENCE AWARDS
Best Narrative Feature: Belfast
Best Documentary Feature: Unzipped: An Autopsy of American Inequality
Best International Film: The Hand of God (Italy)
Best Animated Feature: Flee
Best Art Architecture + Design Film: Tell Them We Were Here
Best Action Sports Film: *Tie* - Birth of the Endless Summer: Discovery of Cape St. Francis (World Premiere) / In the Water: Behind the Lens
Best Culinary Film: Michelin Stars II - Nordic by Nature
Best Environmental Film *Tie*: Still a Black Star / After the Wildfires
Best Music Film: Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres
Best Short Narrative: Freya
Best Short Documentary *Tie*: Radical Love / Imagemaker
Best Music Video: enough.
Best Animated Short: Maestro
JURY AWARDS
Narrative Feature Film
Best Film: The Falconer
Best Actor: Gabriel Byrne - Death of a Ladies Man
Best Actress: Kali Reis - Catch the Fair One
Best Director: Seán Breathnach - Shelter (Foscadh)
Best Cinematographer: Nicholas Bupp - The Falconer
Best Screenwriter: Adam Sjöberg / Seanne Winslow - The Falconer
Documentary Feature Film
Best Documentary: SET!
Short Films
Animated Short: Flowing Home
Narrative Short: ALA KACHUU - Take and Run
Documentary Short: Shaba
FESTIVAL AWARDS FOR OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT
Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal -The Lost Daughter
Director: Yimou Zhang - One Second
International Narrative: My Father Marianne (Sweden)
US Narrative: C'mon C'mon
Documentary: Cat Daddies
Outstanding Performance: Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Outstanding Performance: Richard Jenkins - The Humans
Outstanding Performance: - Amy Schumer - The Humans
Best Editing Narrative Feature: Tankhouse
Best Editing Documentary Feature: Pure Grit
Best Editing Short Film: Birdie
Short Film: The Crossing
Short Film: I Want to Make a Film About Women
Short Film: The FBI's Secret War
Short Film: Lilias Adie
On Sunday, October 24, the Newport Beach Film Festival, in conjunction with Visit Newport Beach, celebrated outstanding achievement in film and television at the 2021 Festival Honors event at the Balboa Bay Resort. The 2021 Festival honorees include Rosanna Arquette (Icon Award), Winston Duke (Maverick Award), Regina Hall (Artist of Distinction Award), Harvey Keitel (Lifetime Achievement Award), Ray Liotta (Icon Award), Thomasin McKenzie (Breakout Performance Award), Simon Rex (Spotlight Award), Jeffrey Wright (Variety Legend and Groundbreaker Award). The event also featured Variety's 10 Actors to Watch awards recognizing emerging talent in film and television: Camille Cottin, Danielle Deadwyler, Leslie Grace, Moses Ingram, Emilia Jones, Jaden Michael, Justin H. Min, Angourie Rice, Filippo Scotti and Saniyya Sidney.
About the Newport Beach Film Festival
Recognized as one of the largest luxury lifestyle film festivals in the United States, the Newport Beach Film Festival brings an international curated collection of films and vibrant cultural gatherings to the beautiful Southern California coast. Committed to championing the work of original storytellers from around the globe, the Festival celebrates contemporary screen culture, cinematic excellence and engages the community in compelling conversations with filmmakers and artists. The 22nd Annual Newport Beach Film Festival took place October 21-28, 2021 and spotlighted over 300 films from around the world. The Newport Beach Film Festival is sponsored in part by Morgan Stanley, UCI Health, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Fashion Island, Aston Martin and the City of Newport Beach.
Contact:
Cory Ransom, Q&A Marketing
cory@qandamarketing.com
Related Images
Image 1: Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan in Belfast (2021)
Photo courtesy of Newport Beach Film Festival
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment