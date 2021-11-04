Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 3 November 2021

Bagsværd, Denmark, 4 November 2021 — This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.



The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.

Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Maziar Mike Doustdar 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, International Operations



b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,



type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0060534915 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares



Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 719.98 6,500 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

6,500 shares



DKK 719.98 e) Date of the transaction 2021-11-03 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen

Definitions and background information:

Publication

Publication shall take place no later than three working days after the trading by board members, executives or their associated persons. Publication is only required when the total amount of transactions of a specific board member/executive or his/her associated persons in any one calendar year has reached EUR 20,000 (calculated individually).

Who are board members, executives and associated persons?

Board members and executives are members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management, respectively, of Novo Nordisk A/S. Associated persons are defined as the following persons associated to a board member/executive: 1) spouse or cohabitant, 2) children under the age of 18 years, 3) Other relatives defined as brothers, sisters, parents, grandparents, children, grandchildren, cousins etc. who have shared the same household with a board member or executive for a period of at least one year on the date of the given transaction and 4) any legal persons, trust, or partnership, the managerial responsibilities of which are discharged by a board member/executive or by a person referred to in items 1)-3) above, or which is directly or indirectly controlled by such a person, or which is set up for the benefit of such a person, or the economic interests of which are substantially equivalent to those of such a person.

What is trading/transaction?

Trading is any kind of transaction, including shares and share related securities purchased or otherwise acquired, sold or otherwise disposed, gifts, mortgages, heritage and grants, allotments and exercise of options.

What is financial instrument and ID code?

Financial instrument includes shares listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen and ADRs listed on New York Stock Exchange, except for ADRs held in 401(k) retirement plan by US-based employees. The ID code is the code (ISIN DK0060534915) of the Novo Nordisk share on the Nasdaq Copenhagen or the code (NVO) on New York Stock Exchange.

What is date and place of transaction?

Date of transaction is the actual transaction date. The place of transaction is the actual place of transaction, i.e. Nasdaq Copenhagen or New York Stock Exchange.

What is the volume and price of transaction and aggregated information?

The volume of transaction is the number of shares (of DKK 0.20 nominal value) or other financial instruments traded. In case of a single transaction the price is the price of that single transaction. In case of multiple transactions, when the transactions relate to the same financial instrument, are of the same nature, are executed on the same day and are executed on the same place, the volume must be aggregated. The price of the aggregated transactions is the weighted average price.

The exchange rate of the Danish Central Bank (Nationalbanken) on the date of transaction is used for calculating the transaction value in DKK in case of ADRs listed on New York Stock Exchange.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 47,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

