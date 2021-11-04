US Eye Network Selects Nextech’s IntelleChartPRO

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech Systems, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions for specialty providers, today announced a new partnership with US Eye, a patient-centric, physician-led, vertically-integrated multispecialty eye care practice network. US Eye is comprised of 50 locations, 96 providers and over 1,000 employees.



US Eye was seeking the best ophthalmology-specific EHR to support their network of practices while integrating with their existing third-party practice management system. They found that Nextech’s IntelleChartPRO was superior to alternatives, as it was best-suited to their needs and could be easily and uniformly deployed across additional practices as their network expands.

“We are very pleased and excited to expand our partnership with Nextech. We are committed to bringing only the best industry-leading technologies and innovative operating solutions to all US Eye partners. Nextech’s EHR solution supports our mission to deliver an exceptional patient and provider experience. We look forward to a long and successful partnership,” said Kinga Huse, President of US Eye.

Nextech’s IntelleChartPRO is the industry’s most intuitive EHR, designed to mirror the problem-driven workflows of ophthalmologists. Streamlined, configurable charting capabilities with highly specified, time-saving features increase documentation efficiency and charting accuracy, allowing users to spend more time focusing on providing an exceptional patient care experience.

“Nextech is excited for this partnership with US Eye, working alongside their providers and staff to eliminate operational roadblocks while optimizing their charting accuracy and efficiency,” said Nextech’s Chief Executive Officer, Bill Lucchini. “Moving forward, we will be there to continue serving the needs of US Eye as they expand into ASC and beyond.”

About US Eye

US Eye is a leading group of patient-centric, vertically integrated multi-specialty physician practices providing patients with care in ophthalmology, optometry, dermatology, audiology and cosmetic facial surgery. US Eye is based in Sarasota, Florida, employing 96 providers and over 1,000 staff members across 4 states. The company currently operates 50 offices and 5 ambulatory surgery centers in the Southeast United States. US Eye is owned by its partner practices and is backed by Pamlico Capital, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based firm investing in founder-owned businesses for over 30 years. Learn more about US Eye at USEye.com.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering innovative solutions and services that drive efficiency, fuel growth and enhance the patient care experience. Their products are designed to help specialty practices reduce costs while boosting productivity and facilitating regulatory compliance. Nextech services more than 11,000 physicians and over 60,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Orthopedics and Plastic Surgery.

