Cleo Adds Mike Leonard as President and Chief Commercial Officer as Employer Demand for its Family Benefits Platform Accelerates

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleo, the most comprehensive global family benefits solution, welcomes Mike Leonard as its President and Chief Commercial Officer. As a member of its executive leadership team, Leonard will lead Cleo’s commercial strategy and team through its next chapter of growth and innovation as the company continues to expand and elevate its services to better support the health, careers and needs of its members, and the workforce and population health goals of its growing portfolio of more than 100 enterprise clients.



Amidst accelerated growth with Fortune 50 clients, with member support spanning 65 countries and 16 languages, Cleo has expanded its products to support increasingly vulnerable populations of working parents of older children.

“Now more than ever, the support Cleo brings to employees and employers alike is essential to the evolving future of work,” said Leonard. “There is a huge opportunity for employers to help working parents balance their highest priorities—family—more effectively and still be high impact, productive employees. This market need is driving massive business growth for Cleo through direct employers, health plans, and industry partnerships.”

Leonard’s deep background in enterprise healthcare innovation brings a seasoned perspective to Cleo’s leadership team. His experience leading Vim as Chief Revenue Officer and Castlight Health as Chief Commercial Officer provides Leonard with the insight, passion and leadership to enable Cleo’s commercial teams to respond to rising market demand and drive innovative strategies to deliver rapid growth.

Leonard joins Cleo’s diverse and experienced executive team, including CEO and healthtech veteran Sarahjane Sacchetti, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Chitra Akileswaran, and recently appointed executives; Hetal Shah, SVP of Operations, Yasi Baiani, Vice President of Products and Tyler Hoersch, Vice President of Engineering who collectively span deep services, health and technology expertise.

Cleo is changing the way parents balance family and their careers, providing innovative solutions to better support working families. Since the start of the pandemic Cleo has seen 3x growth with a third of that growth coming from expansion from baby to kids support. Going into 2022, Cleo is seeing strong demand for new services, including its Child Care and Enrichment activity concierge navigation support and expanded pediatric neurodivergence support for parents.

Cleo improves employee retention across all ages of children, but especially for women in the time before and immediately after having a child. Expecting women using Cleo are 42% less likely to consider leaving their job compared to expecting women who do not have Cleo. Women with infants (0-6 months) using Cleo are 57% less likely to consider leaving their job.

“We are thrilled to have Mike join our expanding leadership team and help us scale Cleo to support more and more working families,” says Cleo CEO Sarahjane Sacchetti. “Mike brings a wealth of industry experience, is a working parent himself, and will make a big impact growing our market and customer facing teams.”

Cleo is the most comprehensive support benefit for working families, reinventing how forward-thinking employers improve family health, control costs and attrition and build inclusive cultures. From the earliest stages of planning for a family to parenting older children and beyond, Cleo families are happier, healthier, and more engaged as they balance their roles at home and work, supported by proactive, expert guidance for every stage.

Forward-thinking employers including Pinterest, PepsiCo, Box, The Learning Care Group and Virta Health engage Cleo to actively transform and improve company culture, employee retention, diversity and inclusion, and population health. Serving working families in 65 countries and over 100 enterprise clients, Cleo is headquartered in San Francisco. Cleo is backed by NEA, Greylock Partners, and Transformation Capital. Learn more at hicleo.com.

