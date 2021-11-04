Four Finalists Announced for NJC President Search

Denver, CO, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Colorado Community College System (CCCS) Chancellor Joe Garcia announced four finalists in the running for president of Northeastern Junior College (NJC).

NJC President Jay Lee will step down on December 31, 2021 as part of his planned retirement, concluding nearly a decade of leadership at the college and an astounding 35-year career in education.

The search advisory committee, comprised of college and community representatives, conducted a thorough screening and preliminary interviews with applicants in order to identify those best suited to lead NJC with long-term success.

The four finalists are (in alphabetical order by last name):

Dr. Kathy Cecil-Sanchez , Vice President of Instruction at Lone Star College-University Park

, Vice President of Instruction at Lone Star College-University Park Tim Gibbs , President and CEO of the Ashland Alliance in Ashland, Kentucky

, President and CEO of the Ashland Alliance in Ashland, Kentucky Dr. Keith Pomakoy , former Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs at SUNY Sullivan

, former Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs at SUNY Sullivan Rear Admiral Michael White, USN, Retired, Dean of the College at Maritime Operational Warfare at the United States Naval War College

Bios for each finalist and information for upcoming forums are available on NJC’s website at the following link: https://www.njc.edu/njc-presidential-search.

Presidential finalists will meet with the NJC community in November through public forums to allow campus and college constituents to learn more about their experience, leadership style, and philosophies on a variety of issues.

Open forums are scheduled as follows (WebEx links for virtual participation will be available soon on the NJC website):

FINALIST PUBLIC FORUMS Admiral Mike White



Thursday, November 11, 2021



4:30pm – 5:30pm



Dorothy Corsberg Theater in E.S. French Dr. Kathy Cecil-Sanchez



Friday, November 12, 2021



4:30pm – 5:30pm



Dorothy Corsberg Theater in E.S. French Tim Gibbs



Monday, November 15, 2021



4:30pm – 5:30pm



Dorothy Corsberg Theater in E.S. French Dr. Keith Pomakoy



Tuesday, November 16, 2021



4:30pm – 5:30pm



Dorothy Corsberg Theater in E.S. French





The college will require face masks for everyone attending the forum and other in-person events regardless of vaccination status.

Feedback surveys will be requested from participants who interact with finalists. Surveys will be reviewed by Chancellor Garcia prior to his selection of the new president. Input from the college community is encouraged and will be instrumental in the selection process.

###

About Northeastern Junior College

Northeastern Junior College takes pride in offering a wide array of college services, including residence life and student housing opportunities, athletics, and performing arts programming to create an intimate college experience. With practical, hands-on instruction lead by predominately full time faculty who also serve as advisors to provide a caring, personal and supportive learning environment. Northeastern offers classes at their main campus in Sterling, Colorado and an additional campus in Yuma, Colorado to service students in the five counties of Northeast Colorado. Northeastern has over 60 certificate and degree options for students to explore, as well as guaranteed transfer programs to all four-year public college institutions.

About Colorado Community College System

The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) is the state’s largest system of higher education, delivering more than 1,000 programs to over 125,000 students annually through 13 colleges and 38 locations across Colorado. Our open access mission ensures all Coloradans who aspire to enrich their lives have access to quality higher education opportunities. The System Office provides leadership, advocacy and support to the colleges under the direction of the State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education (SBCCOE). Join us in changing the way Colorado goes to college. Learn more at www.cccs.edu.