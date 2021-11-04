The Foreign Trade University Club Fair is Hosted Online for the First Time at oVice Virtual Space

THỊ TRẤN VIỆT QUANG, Viet Nam, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- oVice, Inc. (Headquarters: Nanao City, Ishikawa Prefecture, CEO: Sae Hyung Jung), which develops and provides virtual spaces where people can meet up, move freely, and interact with each other, sponsors the Club Fair event that is hosted by the student union of the Foreign Trade University Campus 2 of Vietnam and welcomes more than 1,000 participants.

For the first time online, FTU Club Fair creates an outstanding event experience at oVice

Club Fair is the biggest gathering day of the school year for clubs, teams, groups, and communities. Freshmen have the most comprehensive view of club identities in the Foreign Trade University. However, due to the complexity of the COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam, Club Fair 2021 cannot be hosted offline. Instead, the event is held online on the oVice virtual platform, which promises to deliver as vivid an experience and solidarity as the offline place would.

More than 1,000 students joined the Club Fair event spaces and were able to travel from one floor to another and discover the different clubs of the FTU.

As for the ceremonies and announcements, they were streaming live on every floor so every student could see what was happening on the main stage despite them existing on different floors. Each club did a presentation to introduce its mission and values with the goal of recruiting new club members.

A virtual journey to find the promised land at oVice

This year's Club Fair concept is "travel to majestic wonderland". Considering the huge number of event participants, oVice created a virtual building to support the event and ensure a smooth and comfortable communication experience. The total number of floors is five, and each floor holds a number of islands representing the different clubs of the university. The organizing committee of the event did a magnificent job of designing layouts with different lands' theme, and each club was able to customize their island and make it unique. As a natural online communication platform with interactive features, oVice vividly simulates the "wonderlands of 30 clubs" in FTU, which allows adventurers to freely travel and connect with people and cultures without missing out on what's happening on the other lands.

oVice, Inc. overview

The company develops and provides a virtual space, "oVice", that helps people to gather in one space, move freely, and interact in a similar way to real-life interactions for the purpose of enhancing remote communication. Since its release in August 2020, oVice has exceeded 10,000 virtual spaces created. oVice is not only being used as a virtual space for companies of various industries and sizes but also for online exhibitions, social events, and academic activities.

