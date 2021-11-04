The Integrated Healthcare Association Recognizes California Provider Organizations for Excellence in Healthcare

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA) today announced the winners of its annual Excellence in Healthcare Awards, California’s top honor for provider organizations. These top-performing provider organizations have earned strong results in clinical quality, patient experience, and total cost of care. To achieve this recognition, provider organizations must perform in the top 50 percent in each of these three areas.



Only 21 of nearly 200 participating provider organizations across the state met IHA’s Excellence in Healthcare Award performance standards this year.

“We’re proud to recognize the winning provider organizations for their commitment to delivering high-quality and high-value, patient-centered care,” says Anna Lee Amarnath, MD, MPH, General Manager of IHA’s Align. Measure. Perform. (AMP) Program. “Their ability to adapt and continue to address needs amid the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic is remarkable. We recognize the dedication of all the provider organizations and applaud the winners for their achievement in providing exceptional care for Californians.”

If all participating provider organizations performed at the same level as the Excellence in Healthcare Award winners:

An additional 19,000 California patients with diabetes would have their blood sugar controlled, helping to lower their risk of adverse health outcomes

618,000 more California patients would rate their overall care quality a 9 or a 10, with 10 being the highest score

Healthcare savings would be about $2.9 billion a year – or about $289 in savings per member

The 2021 Excellence in Healthcare Award winners are:

Arch Health Medical Group

Axminster / Providence Medical Associates

Cedars-Sinai Medical Group

Dignity Health Medical Network – Santa Cruz

Edinger Medical Group

Facey Medical Group

Hill Physicians Medical Group – Bay Region

Hill Physicians Medical Group – Sacramento Region

John Muir Health

Kaiser Permanente Northern California Permanente Medical Group – South San Francisco Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Southern California Permanente Medical Group – Downey

Kaiser Permanente Southern California Permanente Medical Group – Kern County

Mercy Medical Group/Dignity Health Medical Foundation

Mission Heritage Medical Group

NorthBay Medical Group

PIH Health Physicians – Group Division

Saint John’s Physician Partners

Sharp Community Medical Group IPA

St. Joseph Heritage Medical Group

UC Davis Health

UCLA Medical Group

Most Improved: The Ronald P. Bangasser, M.D., Memorial Award for Quality Improvement

IHA also honored the provider organizations that demonstrated the highest year-to-year relative quality improvement from each of eight California regions.

Recipients of the Ronald P. Bangasser, M.D., Memorial Award for Quality Improvement for each region are:

Bay Area: Sutter East Bay Medical Group / Sutter East Bay Medical Foundation

Sutter East Bay Medical Group / Sutter East Bay Medical Foundation Central Coast: Sansum Clinic

Sansum Clinic Central Valley: Bakersfield Family Medical Center / Heritage Physician Network

Bakersfield Family Medical Center / Heritage Physician Network Inland Empire: Riverside Medical Clinic

Riverside Medical Clinic Los Angeles: Pioneer Provider Network

Pioneer Provider Network Orange County: Prospect Northwest Orange County Medical Group

Prospect Northwest Orange County Medical Group Sacramento: Sutter Independent Physicians

Sutter Independent Physicians San Diego: Mercy Physicians Medical Group

The award winners were recognized on November 3 at IHA’s 2021 Virtual Stakeholders’ Conference, an annual event that featured insights and updates on IHA’s programs and a discussion on health equity.

About Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA)

Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA) brings the healthcare community together to solve industry-wide challenges that stand in the way of high-value care. As a non-profit industry association, we use our decades of expertise, objective data, and unique role as a trusted facilitator to make the healthcare system work better for everyone. We provide insights that help the healthcare system continuously improve. We build new tools that simplify how the industry works together. And we provide a forum for cross-industry leaders – through our boards and programs – to have honest conversations that guide the future of healthcare.

