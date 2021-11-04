New Software Tool Empowers Brands to Automate Reseller Monitoring and Policy Enforcement

Ogden, Utah, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new software tool called MAP Watcher empowers manufacturer and private label brands to automatically monitor resellers, detect policy violations, and send enforcement letters. MAP Watcher is the second in Channel Precision's planned suite of software offerings for e-commerce. The company's first product, 2D Transit, is a labeling tool for Amazon sellers. More software applications for Amazon sellers will be on the way in 2022 also.

The name MAP Watcher alludes to the software's MAP monitoring capabilities. Brands set a Minimum Advertised Price, or MAP, to prevent reseller price competition that could shrink profit margins and undermine consumers' perceptions of the value of the product. But many resellers cheat, especially on e-commerce platforms like Amazon that award the sale to whichever seller offers the lowest price. MAP policy thus requires monitoring and enforcement to be effective.

MAP Watcher looks at the Amazon and Google Shopping platforms to detect MAP violations, including late at night when cheaters are most active. When it detects a violation, it archives a screenshot of the listing for use as evidence later. It can automatically send enforcement letters to violators, or you can opt to log in and send them manually from the app.

In addition to detecting MAP violations, MAP Watcher also detects and documents unauthorized or "rogue" reseller activity. Unauthorized resellers pose a problem because they don't buy directly from the brand, and they may not abide by brand policies such as MAP. In some cases, their goods may be stolen or counterfeit. MAPWatcher catalogs every product listing and every seller of the brand's UPCs, with screenshots as proof. It also has the ability to report inventory for both authorized sellers and rogues if requested. You can request an investigation to understand the true identity of the Rogue seller so that action can be taken.

This data enables brands to prioritize rogue seller enforcement based on which UPCs are being sold and how much inventory rogue sellers have. For instance, small retail arbitrageurs with just a few units of last season's styles may not be worth the effort. Larger rogue sellers can be sent takedown notices, reported to the e-commerce marketplace, or sued.

Channel Precision built MAP Watcher to meet the needs of one of the world's largest Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) brands. Used exclusively by this brand for several years, the product automated enforcement tasks formerly performed by a large investigations division staffed by PhDs. It produced such outsized labor savings for this client that Channel Precision decided to develop and extend the product for wider use. After extensive testing, MAP Watcher is now available to the public through no-contract subscription plans with competitive pricing.

Contact:

Ann Marie Fay

248 West 33rd Street

Ogden, Utah 84401

(518) 928-4359

info@mapwatcher.com

