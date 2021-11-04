Trelora Breaks into California, Brings Successful Fair-Fee Model to Consumers Looking to Buy and Sell Homes

DENVER, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trelora , a modern residential real estate brokerage that is revolutionizing the home buying and selling process and putting the consumer first, today announced its expansion to California. The move comes less than a year after Trelora doubled its footprint by expanding to five new markets in early 2021.



California has the second-highest average home price nationwide, resulting in buyers and sellers in the state paying the highest total commissions of any state in the U.S. This presents a major opportunity for consumers who work with Trelora. Instead of paying agent commissions as high as 6% of the value of the home, buyers and sellers can save thousands of dollars with Trelora’s team-based, tech-enabled approach. Using Trelora, California buyers and sellers could save an estimated $9.8 billion each year in excess commissions.

In California, Trelora has forged local partnerships to bring an even greater benefit to sellers – the opportunity to view traditional offers side-by-side with instant all-cash offers, providing a full view of their options for selling quickly (and for the best price).

“Californians will now have a better opportunity to secure fair fees while working with experienced agents who understand the increasingly complex landscape of real estate,” said Brady Miller, CEO of Trelora. “This will be yet another consumer-friendly disruption to inefficient legacy real estate practices that protect high agent fees at the expense of the consumer.”

With Trelora, buyers can view the complete picture of their home-buying options, with an opportunity to earn up to $6,000 cash back on their home purchase instead of paying expensive commissions. Meanwhile, sellers get a full view of their options when they work with Trelora, including instant all-cash offers and traditional offers, taking home an average of $12,000 more with Trelora’s low, fair fees.

Since its founding in 2011, Trelora’s model has expanded to eight states nationwide and combined fee transparency with experienced agents and the latest technology to successfully help over 6,800 clients buy and sell their homes – saving them more than $68 million in fees along the way. Trelora can help home buyers and sellers in these markets save thousands of dollars on their real estate transactions by taking advantage of Trelora’s low, fair fee model. The entire process is made simple and transparent due to its proprietary technology and top-rated team of specialized agents.

