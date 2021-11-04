New ‘Healthy Blue’ collaboration aims to offer Kansans a trusted, local Medicaid solution in 2024

Kansas, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas (BCBSKS) and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City (Blue KC), the most trusted names in Kansas health insurance, announced today that they are partnering to form an alliance to bid on the new KanCare contract (the state Medicaid program) once a request for proposals is issued in the coming months.

The alliance will operate under the name Healthy Blue and includes Anthem Partnership Holding Company, LLC. (APHC). APHC is a subsidiary of Anthem, Inc. which has 30 years of Medicaid experience through its affiliated companies. They serve 10.5 million Medicaid enrollees across 25 markets, including 1.6 million Medicaid members with specialized needs1 similar to those of the KanCare population. Their Medicaid expertise – combined with the strong and longstanding provider relationships held by BCBSKS and Blue KC across all 105 counties – would position Healthy Blue to infuse both innovation and accountability to the KanCare program if selected as a new managed care organization.

“More Kansans choose Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans than any other health insurance provider and we are thrilled to form this alliance in the hopes of offering that same choice to Medicaid-eligible residents,” Matt All, BCBSKS president/CEO, said. “We’ve been serving Kansans for nearly 80 years – we are their neighbors, friends and family. We understand the challenges they face and will use our expertise to offer a Medicaid solution that emphasizes the customer experience.”

Alliance members forming Healthy Blue also have a long history of investing in the communities they serve, delivering whole-person health and bringing trusted local solutions in partnership with community-based organizations. Work is already underway to strengthen those capabilities and develop scalable investments in Kansas communities that address social determinants of health.

“This gives us the opportunity to deliver a new Medicaid solution to serve the needs of Kansans,” said Erin Stucky, President and CEO, Blue KC. “We’ve been an integral part of the Kansas City community since 1938 and we look forward to creating a product that not only carries the Blue name but delivers on the Blue reputation of putting our members first while offering access to high-quality and affordable healthcare.”

The KanCare procurement process is expected to get underway in 2022, when the Kansas Department of Administration formally issues a request for proposals. Selected managed care organizations will begin serving KanCare beneficiaries in January 2024.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas

For nearly 80 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas has built a reputation of trust with its members and contracting providers by providing outstanding customer service while quickly and accurately processing claims; fairly administering benefit plans and contracts; offering programs, services and tools to help members improve or maintain their health; and operating under the highest ethical standards while being good stewards of premium dollars. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and is the state’s largest insurer, serving all Kansas counties except Johnson and Wyandotte. For more information, visit bcbsks.com.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, the largest not-for-profit health insurer in Missouri and the only not-for-profit commercial health insurer in Kansas City, has been part of the Kansas City community since 1938. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City provides health coverage services to more than one million residents in the greater Kansas City area, including Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas and 30 counties in Northwest Missouri. Our mission: to provide affordable access to healthcare and to improve the health of our members. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. For more information on the company, visit its website at BlueKC.com.



About Anthem, Inc.

Anthem is a leading health benefits company dedicated to improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves more than 117 million people, including more than 44 million within its family of health plans. We aim to be the most innovative, valuable and inclusive partner. For more information, please visit www.antheminc.com or follow @AnthemInc on Twitter.





1 Members with specialized needs include individuals needing long-term services and supports, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, those with serious mental illness or substance use disorder or who are receiving out of home care (foster care).

