Photodynamic Therapy Market size worth $ 2,308.17 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 8.74% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Photodynamic Therapy Market ” By Product (Photosensitizer Drug and Photodynamic Therapy Devices), By Application (Cancer, Actinic Keratosis, Psoriasis), By End-User (Hospitals, Cancer Treatment Centers), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Photodynamic Therapy Market size was valued at USD 1,230.73 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2,308.17 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.74% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Photodynamic Therapy Market Overview

The Photodynamic therapy market is growing at a robust rate mainly due to the increasing prevalence of skin disorders across the globe. As per the statistics of International Agency for Research on Cancer statistics, about 1 in 5 people develop cancer during their lifetime, and 1 in 8 men and 1 in 11 women die from the disease. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70. Increasing exposure of humans to harmful UV rays is increasing the prevalence of cancer incidence. Growing prevalence of skin diseases and skin cancer and increasing awareness regarding the disease and preferred treatment to relieve the symptoms and eradicate the disease favors the treatment. Also, the cases of actinic keratosis are also rising across the globe. Actinic keratosis is the most common skin disease in Australia, with an estimated 37–55% of the population infected. Due to the growing patient pool for various skin conditions, the demand for the PDT is on rise. Growing government initiatives to promote cancer awareness and related treatment is pushing the market growth.

The market is expected to show promising growth on account of growing healthcare infrastructure with increased availability of technologically advanced healthcare equipment due to favorable investments from the healthcare stakeholders. Additionally, supportive government initiatives, manufacturing assistance for the healthcare equipment manufacturers, government finances in developing healthcare infrastructure are pushing the market growth uphill. The demand for the photodynamic therapy market is anticipated to grow at a robust rate due to a moderately competitive environment for treating actinic keratosis, skin disorders, and basal cell cancer. Despite several advantages, severe side effects of the PDT such as sensitivity to lights and sunlight, swelling, and others hamper its adoption.

Key Development

Biofrontera AG received approval from the European Commission for use of its prescription drug Ameluz® in combination with photodynamic therapy (PDT) for the treatment of actinic keratosis (AK) on the extremities and trunk/neck.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. and its Solta Medical business Launched Clear + Brilliant® Touch Laser in the US market.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Theralase Technologies Inc., Biofrontera AG, Hologic, Inc., Bausch Health, Quest PharmaTech Inc., LUMIBIRD, Galderma Laboratories L.P., Modulight, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and SUS Advancing Technology Co., Ltd.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Photodynamic Therapy Market On the basis of Product, Application, End-User, and Geography.

Photodynamic Therapy Market, By Product Photosensitizer Drug Photodynamic Therapy Devices







Photodynamic Therapy Market, By Application Cancer Actinic Keratosis Acne Psoriasis Others







Photodynamic Therapy Market, By End-User Hospitals Cancer Treatment Centers Cosmetic and Dermatology Clinics Others







Photodynamic Therapy Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



